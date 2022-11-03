Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 16:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Willamette Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening, but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500 feet overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills, Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 04:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills; Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
