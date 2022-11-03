Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes planned to rally Monday with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to blanket the state on the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Pete reveals the 2022-23 winter storm names
(WLUK) -- For more than 35 years, FOX 11 has been naming winter storms. That tradition continues this year. Winter storms in Wisconsin can be impactful. And when they are, FOX 11 will name them. In order to be named, the FOX 11 Meteorologists track the storm and see if...
Outagamie County approves 2023 budget 29-1 within an hour
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In just over 30 minutes, the Outagamie County board adopted its budget for the next year. After a presentation from the county finance committee, the board voted 29-1 to pass a budget with a $65.9 million tax levy. “We want to make sure those dollars are spent...
Legislative supermajority within reach for Republicans in Wisconsin's 2022 election
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a legislative super majority.
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
Candidates make campaign stops throughout Wisconsin 1 day out from Election Day
(WLUK) -- All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Monday. They made their final appeals to supporters, asking for their votes. This comes as the Marquette University Law School Poll shows both races as toss-ups among likely voters. The poll shows...
'White Parking Only': Residents raise concerns over racist signage
LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WTVC) — Some troubling spray-painted messages made their way onto the side of two different buildings recently. The graffiti, which reads "White Parking Only" and "White People Parking Only," is directly across from the Mars Theatre in Lafayette, Georgia, and beside other businesses along the stretch of road.
Political supporters ramp up community outreach before election day
(WLUK) -- The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. "We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite's voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented," Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
UWO gets NCAA volleyball at-large bid; D3 soccer brackets also out
(WLUK) - UW-Oshkosh received an at-large bid Monday to the NCAA Division 3 women's volleyball tournament. The Titans (30-5) face Otterbein (23-5) in the first round. Also, UW-Stevens Point face Coe, defending national champion UW-Eau Claire plays Gustavus Adlophus, and UW-Whitewater plays Cornell. The volleyball championship is Nov. 18-20 in...
The Building for Kids celebrates 30th birthday in Appleton
APPLEOTN (WLUK) – The Building for Kids Children’s Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday. A birthday bash was held for families to celebrate. There were birthday-themed activities, face painting, goody bags, and birthday confetti. People who attended were entered into a drawing for a free membership. An adults-only...
