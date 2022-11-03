Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Cyberattack disrupts Mexico’s transportation system
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: A cyberattack disrupts Mexico’s transportation systems; Heniff Transportation acquires a Texas tanker carrier; Bendix to expand production in Mexico and the CBP seizes $24 million in drugs at a California port of entry.
freightwaves.com
Amazon, Rivian rolling out EVs in more cities ahead of holidays
It’s almost that time of year. For consumers, the holidays are always a source of excitement, especially with the near-infinite selection of gifts available through online retailers. Of course, that means plenty of excitement — if you could call it that — for the drivers who have to deliver...
freightwaves.com
Drayage is electrifying — Net-Zero Carbon
On Friday’s episode of Net-Zero Carbon, host Tyler Cole was joined by Matt LeDucq, the CEO of Forum Mobility, to discuss the market opportunities and challenges in drayage fleet electrification. “This is very much an infrastructure business,” LeDucq said. “At its core, what we are delivering is not terribly...
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: 2 SONAR features launch; China-US container rates drop further
The highlights from Monday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
freightwaves.com
EIA diesel benchmark rises as other market factors point divergently
Concern over diesel prices is beginning to rise in the market even as there are some indicators that may signal some moderation. The tight diesel market and the fact that inventories “days cover” is down to less than 26 — an extremely low number but one that does not mean “we are going to run out of diesel in 25 days” — has led to a significant overreaction in much of the discourse about diesel supply.
freightwaves.com
Daimler recalls 218,468 trucks for possible corrosion on brake module
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is recalling 218,468 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for a possible corrosion issue on front brake modules that could increase the risk of a crash. The corrosion could lead to pulling to the left or right, resulting in a sudden change in vehicle direction due...
freightwaves.com
FedEx suspends some money-back guarantees for peak season
FedEx Corp. said it will suspend money-back guarantees for most peak-season deliveries of domestic and export air express shipments, effective Dec. 13. The suspension will run until Jan. 2, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said in a recent note published on its online service guide. The suspension applies to six overnight delivery...
freightwaves.com
Energy shipping boom: Propane tankers breach $100,000 a day
Fossil-fuel shipping is going from strength to strength and shows no signs of peaking. Rates for some very large gas carriers (VLGCs) have now topped $100,000 per day. Liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers crossed into six-digit territory months ago. The most fuel-efficient very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have now crossed that threshold as well.
Comments / 0