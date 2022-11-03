ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, VA

Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ooWo_0ixmwt5z00
Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man.

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon on a report of gunshots, they said. While on their way to the scene, cops say they learned that the shooting victim was taken to Fairfax Hospital.

Wims was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

An ensuing investigation identified Trott as a suspect after evidence showed him getting out of a silver Nissan Sentra with a Maryland plate and shooting Wims, who was sitting in the backseat of a car on St. Gregorys Lane, police said.

"The driver of the vehicle with Wims in the backseat drove to the Mount Vernon Hospital, where police were called," authorities said.

The driver and a third occupant were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the relationship between Trott and Wims.

Authorities added that they were called on Thursday, Nov. 3 to a home on the 8700 block of Millbrook Pl in Mt. Vernon, where they believed Trott had barricaded himself inside a basement.

However, they later confirmed that after a search, Trott was not inside the home and remains at large.

Anyone with information on Trott’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or call 703-246-7800.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

David Mercado
4d ago

Pray for him. He is a lost soul who will probably be shot to death by the police. Violence and evil never solve anything and like so many other lost souls- IF their parents would have taken the time to care and make church on Sunday's mandatory, people will not commit murder as much and there will be a chance to save lives. If someone murders in cold blood, their sentence is death. Only God and prayer can save these people. Even if they get away with it, if they are evil, life will be temporary for them and The Angel of Death will hunt them. The wages for sin and evil = DEATH. Only prayer and God can change someone's heart. 1 Human Soul = More than all the riches in the world. God bless you. Jesus Christ loves you.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA

The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy