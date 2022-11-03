Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man.

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon on a report of gunshots, they said. While on their way to the scene, cops say they learned that the shooting victim was taken to Fairfax Hospital.

Wims was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

An ensuing investigation identified Trott as a suspect after evidence showed him getting out of a silver Nissan Sentra with a Maryland plate and shooting Wims, who was sitting in the backseat of a car on St. Gregorys Lane, police said.

"The driver of the vehicle with Wims in the backseat drove to the Mount Vernon Hospital, where police were called," authorities said.

The driver and a third occupant were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the relationship between Trott and Wims.

Authorities added that they were called on Thursday, Nov. 3 to a home on the 8700 block of Millbrook Pl in Mt. Vernon, where they believed Trott had barricaded himself inside a basement.

However, they later confirmed that after a search, Trott was not inside the home and remains at large.

Anyone with information on Trott’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or call 703-246-7800.

