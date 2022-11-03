Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
Cicilline, Waters clash for US House District 1 seat
Democratic Congressman David Cicilline faces a challenge from Republican Allen Waters.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Use Pay Transparency to Negotiate a Better Salary
An increasing number of states are requiring employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. Job seekers can use salary information as a starting point to ask the right questions, which can help them get to the top of the pay range. Knowing the salary range can also help job...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls Wells Fargo CEO ‘Evasive,' Presses Bank for Fraud Complaints on Zelle Payment Platform
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote to the CEOs of Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services, the parent company Zelle, to request more data on fraud and scam claims on the money sharing platform. Warren said that complaints by Wells Fargo customers were more than twice as high than as it...
