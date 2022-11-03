Read full article on original website
Barbara G. Mayer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Glenn Leroy Casto
Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Loretta J....
Charles Manley Hall
Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall. He is survived by his wife,...
Mt. Zion to open ‘Center of Hope’ outreach
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Fairmont will be opening a new outreach center in the next year. Saturday, members of the Fairmont community helped remodel the soon-to-be Mt. Zion Community Outreach Center in Fairmont. The building was gifted back to Mt. Zion and was the original...
First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4. She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage. You...
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
The Queen of Clean: Lipstick on Clothes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of getting lipstick out of clothes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
House Call: Mazor X™ Pt. 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to talk about Mazor X™ is Bill Underwood, M.D., a neurosurgeon at UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center. 1). What is the Mazor X™ system?. The Mazor X™ is a guidance system developed by...
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
United Way holds 5th annual ‘Warm Coats, Warm Hearts’ drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This will be United Way’s 5th year doing the “Warm Coats, Warm Hearts” drive, and it has only grown since the start. They have already received 300 items so far and are expecting more throughout the coming months. Last year, they received 2,600...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man was indicted in federal court Thursday on drug charges. Arthur Pritt, Jr., 46, was indicted on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Pritt is accused of selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,”...
5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
Scattered showers end the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching from the west will keep shower chances alive tonight through the entirety of tomorrow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Beautiful weather before rain returns on Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After spotty rain showers today, high pressure will bring warm weather and sunshine through Thursday. Rain returns as a system from the west collides with remnants of a tropical system at the end of the week. After the rain is over, much cooler air will enter for the weekend.
Summerlike Friday, but what about next week?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re ending the workweek with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but as for what the weekend is like, and how long the nice weather lasts, find out in the video above. A high-pressure system in the Atlantic, plus upper-level ridging in the eastern US,...
