BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO