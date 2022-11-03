Done with your pumpkins? Here’s where to donate or recycle them in Charlotte

Halloween is over, which means many pumpkins -- carved or uncarved -- will likely be thrown away. But there are better ways to dispose of your old jack-o-lanterns.

Most pumpkins end up in landfills, where they decompose and eventually turn into methane, a harmful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, according to the U.S. Department of Energy .

Fortunately, there are environmentally-friendly ways to get rid of those gourds and feed animals in the process.

Here’s how you can donate or recycle your pumpkins in Charlotte.

Where to donate your pumpkins in Charlotte

Darby Acres Farm on Hutchinson Lane is accepting pumpkin donations for their animals. According to its Facebook page, you can leave pumpkins at the front gate or bring them with you when you schedule a tour.

Pumpkins that have not been painted or treated with pesticides can also be dropped off at the front gate of Cedarbrook Alpaca Farm, 7408 Cedarbrook Dr.

How to recycle your pumpkins in Charlotte

Here are a few ways you can recycle your used pumpkins, according to the National Wildlife Federation :

Add pumpkins to your compost pile

Leave seeds from pumpkins in your yard for birds and small animals

Cut pumpkins into pieces and scatter them outside for animals

Plant seeds to grow your own pumpkins

