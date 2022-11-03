Read full article on original website
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District hoping voters push new tax proposal through
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “Our reserve levels or our savings account is at critically low level," Chief Jeffrey Davidson said. "So that's one of the most important things we need to do is get that to the state mandated reserve level, which is 17%."
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
Final stretch: DeSantis, Crist make stops in Tampa Bay region
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist made stops in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday vying for your vote before the polls close after Nov. 8. DeSantis may be leading in the polls but he warned supporters during a rally in Clearwater about...
Hillsborough's veterans' outreach court provides free legal services, another way to say 'thank you'
TAMPA, Fla. — Just a week ago before Veterans Day, Hillsborough County found another way to honor local veterans who may need some assistance. At the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, three judges set up temporary courtrooms specifically to handle veterans’ cases. For some — it was a life-changing opportunity.
Pinellas County Schools seeks to transform Tomlinson building into housing for teachers, staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District is issuing a request to develop the historic Tomlinson building into teacher and staff housing, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the district issued a request inviting proposals "with the intent of pursuing an equitable public-private collaboration to develop...
Days before midterm election, DeSantis holds campaign rally in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election. DeSantis made his pitch for another four years. "Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a...
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Tampa city leaders meet with community members to address violent crimes
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders addressed violence in the city with residents hoping to find solutions to stop it. On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department announced they have more funding to reduce violent crimes with a $1.5 million grant through the Department of Justice. The City of Tampa...
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Settlement reached in ethics case against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner is seemingly in the clear after admitting to opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two wealthy zip codes in Manatee County. The case against Vanessa Baugh, then Manatee County commission chair, may be over. More than a year since Baugh's intentions came...
Florida candidates visit Tampa Bay area days before midterm election
TAMPA, Fla. — If there was any question about just how important the Tampa Bay region is for political campaigns as we head into the stretch of the upcoming midterm election, this should put any doubt to rest. Several candidates that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8...
Venice High band won't perform at Disney over Native American mascot
VENICE, Fla. — Venice High School's marching band will not perform at Walt Disney World as planned after a back-and-forth with the park over the school's Native American mascot. Disney had originally approved the band's performance during the Nov. 12 morning parade but walked back its offer after a...
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Tampa dad who kidnapped son, took him to Lebanon sentenced to 2 years in prison, DOJ says
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa father was formally sentenced this week after pleading guilty in a case in which he was accused of kidnapping his son and taking him to Lebanon in 2018, according to the Department of Justice. Ali Hussein Salamey, now 40, was sentenced to two years...
2022 Hillsborough County Fair: Attractions, ticket prices and more
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone looking for something to do for the next 11 days can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair. The fair is scheduled to bring activities to the area starting Thursday, Nov. 3, all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13, with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"
Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?
TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
Polk sheriff: 2 people wanted for murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested Thursday in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to deputies, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, were found around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Arizona Avenue near East Main Street. They were arrested and taken into custody.
