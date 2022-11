Stephen Curry is grateful for the women in his life. He celebrates them every chance he gets. Whether they want that treatment or not. This is the story of Nanea McGuigan. Only the most ardent NBA fans likely know who she is, but millions saw her on their televisions three weeks ago when the Golden State Warriors handed out championship rings to players. McGuigan unexpectedly got hers, too, that night after Curry and the Warriors decided to pull off a surprise and show her and the world how revered she is.

