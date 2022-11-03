ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Cook Children's enacts 'disaster code' as RSV cases surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — As an early spike in RSV cases rages on, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and other children’s hospitals across North Texas say they're overwhelmed. During a press conference with several doctors Thursday, Cook Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief of Communications,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Nexus Recovery Center hosts holiday bazaar to benefit children

Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas is the only treatment center in North Texas that accepts women in late stages of pregnancy and also allows children to stay with their mothers through treatment. You can help create a little magic for those children with a holiday bazaar.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth officer delivers baby near police station

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer helped deliver a baby outside the Northwest Police Station Friday. Officer R. Salazar was participating in a virtual meeting when he heard a woman screaming. He ran outside and found the woman in a vehicle with the doors open. She was...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy