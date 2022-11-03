Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Cook Children's enacts 'disaster code' as RSV cases surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — As an early spike in RSV cases rages on, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and other children’s hospitals across North Texas say they're overwhelmed. During a press conference with several doctors Thursday, Cook Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief of Communications,...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
fox4news.com
Nexus Recovery Center hosts holiday bazaar to benefit children
Nexus Recovery Center in Dallas is the only treatment center in North Texas that accepts women in late stages of pregnancy and also allows children to stay with their mothers through treatment. You can help create a little magic for those children with a holiday bazaar.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth officer delivers baby near police station
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer helped deliver a baby outside the Northwest Police Station Friday. Officer R. Salazar was participating in a virtual meeting when he heard a woman screaming. He ran outside and found the woman in a vehicle with the doors open. She was...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
Dallas jury awards $21M to patient who was put under anesthesia and suffered brain injury
DALLAS — A Dallas jury on Monday awarded a more than $21 million judgment against an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist for the catastrophic injury of a 27-year-old patient during surgery for a broken leg more than five years ago. Carlos David Castro Rojas went into surgery at...
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
fox4news.com
Officer continuing recovery after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill
FOREST HILL, Texas - A police officer is alive and out of surgery after she was shot during a training exercise Saturday. A GoFundMe, confirmed by the officer’s family, reveals Sansom Park officer Lina Mino was shot in the face and will require additional surgeries as a result of the head trauma.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
Dallas Police officer recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
The unidentified officer was on his way home from work early Thursday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Sergeant Michael Mata says the officer suffered serious injuries but is improving.
fox4news.com
Clay Jenkins faces challenge from Republican Lauren Davis for Dallas County Judge
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - The race for Dallas County Judge could be an interesting one this year, with Democrat Clay Jenkins facing a strong challenge from Republican newcomer Lauren Davis. With Dallas being reliably blue, an upset would be a huge surprise. Dallas County Judge Candidates. DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teen is cross country state champion
Angel Sanchez is a junior at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. He's also the new 4A cross country state champion.
Police: Preschool worker arrested after four kids exposed to THC
A preschool worker at Primrose School of Prosper was arrested on Halloween after four children were hospitalized for THC exposure, according to police.
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
Comments / 0