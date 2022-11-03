ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com

DHT Holdings (DHT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Zacks.com

Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated sales from the Americas and Asia segments and profitability in the Americas segment.
Zacks.com

CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
HAWAII STATE
Zacks.com

Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com

Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com

IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2022 EPS View

IDACORP, Inc. (. IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 7.7%. Earnings also improved 8.8% year over year. The year-over-year improvement resulted from customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather and higher transmission...
IDAHO STATE
Zacks.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Zacks.com

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Zacks.com

TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TPI Composites (. TPIC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com

Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BBSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.90%. A...
Zacks.com

Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ENOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.53%. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy