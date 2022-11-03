ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Nottingham MD

Police: Over 75 thefts from vehicles reported in Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Thefts of items left inside vehicles are on the rise in the Nottingham area, police say. On Monday morning, authorities said that the White Marsh Precinct has seen a spike in reports of thefts from vehicles. Officers are actively patrolling neighborhoods, including documenting the locations in the areas...
CBS Baltimore

MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743. 
Daily Voice

At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died

BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale man

UPDATE: Police say Milan Soso has been located. ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Milan Soso, 18, is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 1 p.m. on Saturday...
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
