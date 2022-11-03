Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Nottingham MD
Police: Over 75 thefts from vehicles reported in Nottingham area
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Thefts of items left inside vehicles are on the rise in the Nottingham area, police say. On Monday morning, authorities said that the White Marsh Precinct has seen a spike in reports of thefts from vehicles. Officers are actively patrolling neighborhoods, including documenting the locations in the areas...
Baltimore Firefighter Fighting To Recover After Serious Accident
A Baltimore firefighter is recovering after being involved in a serious accident after leaving work, authorities say. On the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, EMT and firefighter Jake Bicking was heading home after his shift when he was involved in a serious accident, announced a Baltimore Firefighters Union spokesperson. "We're...
Hiker flown off Sugarloaf Mountain after medical emergency
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain Saturday after it received a report about an injured hiker. MSP received the call around 2:30 p.m. The hiker had some kind of medical issue, and reaching the hiker on the ground, then taking the […]
MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Incident Near I-395 In Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore City, officials announced. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the agency received a report of a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street in Baltimore. The...
MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743.
At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Prince Frederick; Police Investigating
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 5, 2022, at approximately 10:09 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate shooting in Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in Baltimore City
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to break ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Department of Recreation and Parks will host a groundbreaking later this week to celebrate another new Recreation Activity Center "RAC" in Baltimore County. The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Middle River RAC at Glenmar Elementary...
Deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat on Reisterstown Road
A man has been stabbed to death on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills Boulevard in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said they're on the scene of a stabbing on Reisterstown Road
Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say
BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died
BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
Nottingham MD
Parkville High School placed on lockdown due to ‘weapons investigation’
—— PARKVILLE, MD—Parkville High School was placed on lockdown on Monday morning. Reports indicate that that administration at Parkville High became aware of a student in possession of a weapon on Monday morning. The school resource officer was alerted, and with the help of the Baltimore County Police...
Paintball Gun Bandits Suspected In Several Attacks Within Hours Across Maryland City
Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie after a victim was shot with a paintball gun multiple times, authorities say. The victim was attacked in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane on Sunday, Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., according to Baltimore police. Investigators say that the...
Harford County deputies discover three skimming devices, warns public of signs
The Harford County Sheriff's office recently discovered three skimming devices at multiple locations.
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Rosedale man
UPDATE: Police say Milan Soso has been located. ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Milan Soso, 18, is 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 1 p.m. on Saturday...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
