BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO