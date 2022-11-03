Paris, Tenn.–Children and families loved frolicking in the snow machine in the alley by Jack’s Java in downtown Paris Friday evening, just one of the special features at this weekend’s Christmas Open Houses. The festive spirit was alive and downtown Paris resembled a Hallmark movie as shops were decorated, combining with the new decorations on the city’s street lamps, the lit-up food truck court, hot chocolate bar, and new signage directing everyone to the shops and activities. The open houses continue through Sunday and have been extended to next weekend. Due to inclement weather today, the performance by 615 House that had been planned for tonight has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Shannon McFarlin photo.

