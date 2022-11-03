Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bethel To Host Miss Bethel, Miss Carroll County Pageant
MCKENZIE, Tenn.— Bethel University will host the annual Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19, at 6 p.m. in the Dickey Fine Arts Building on Bethel’s campus. This combined pageant acts as a preliminary for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship pageant held in July of each year in Jackson. Deadline for application is Tuesday, November 15.
UTM Veterans’ Week Activities Start Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will honor active military personnel and veterans through Veterans Week activities, held Nov. 7-11. Monday, Nov. 7, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., the UT Martin veterans team and ROTC representatives will visit the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt to visit with residents and provide dessert. Interested UT Martin students may also attend.
Where, When To Vote Election Day in Henry, Obion Counties
Tuesday, November 8, is the state and federal General Election Day. In Henry County, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Obion County, polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To vote in person, you must present a Photo ID. Sample...
Murray State To Host Author Donald Quist
The Murray State University Department of English and Philosophy is welcoming author Donald Quist to campus as part of the Murray State Reading Series. Quist will read from his work on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall Room 208 on Murray State’s campus. The reading is free and open to the public.
UTM Staff Honored For ACT Prep Success
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin had two staff members highlighted for their work with ACT prep through a joint celebration between ACT, Inc., and the Tennessee Department of Education held on Oct. 25 in Nashville. Jennifer Cooper and Alex Beene were present as the Tennessee Department of Education received the inaugural ACT State Equity and Access Champion Award.
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
Weakley County Man Charged In Aggravated Assault
Martin, Tenn.–A Sharon man has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and discharge of a firearm after a domestic altercation Sunday in Martin. Jonathon Jones, age 29, is being held in the Weakley County Jail. Martin officers were dispatched to East Peach Street around 10 a.m. on a...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office To Accept Deer For ‘Deputies For The Hungry’ Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting deer for its “Deputies for the Hungry “ program on November 19th. The program will continue through December 30th,2022. Sheriff Josh Frey said deer may be dropped off at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office between the hours...
Sign-Up For Free Thanksgiving Meal From First Baptist Church
Paris, Tenn.–The First Baptist Church in Paris will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Meal again this year. Executive Pastor Todd Henson said, “Meals will be chicken and dressing with all the trimmings and a dessert. The meals are provided at no cost and are available for drive-thru pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at the church’s Brewer Street entrance.”
Resounding Win As Patriots To Move To Second Round
Paris, Tenn.–Final score: Patriots 49 Dyer County 14. Henry County High School Patriots defeat Dyer County 49-14 and will play Portland next Friday at Patriot Stadium. Friday’s game was a ‘RED OUT’, with fans displaying a sea of red for their Patriots.
Courthouse Demolished; Some Streets To Reopen In Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. – A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building. The contractor anticipates this will to allow some streets to reopen in the downtown area during the day on Monday, November 7, 2022. The courthouse and American Legion were among many buildings destroyed by last December’s tornado.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow At Christmas Open Houses
Paris, Tenn.–Children and families loved frolicking in the snow machine in the alley by Jack’s Java in downtown Paris Friday evening, just one of the special features at this weekend’s Christmas Open Houses. The festive spirit was alive and downtown Paris resembled a Hallmark movie as shops were decorated, combining with the new decorations on the city’s street lamps, the lit-up food truck court, hot chocolate bar, and new signage directing everyone to the shops and activities. The open houses continue through Sunday and have been extended to next weekend. Due to inclement weather today, the performance by 615 House that had been planned for tonight has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Shannon McFarlin photo.
Free Flu Shots At Carroll Co. Health Department
The Carroll County Health Department is proud to be a part of the Fight Flu’22 on November 9, 2022 to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a flu shot to do so. To kick-off Fight Flu’22 on November 9, the Carroll County Health Department will be providing free flu shots, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at the Carroll County Health Department at 633 High Street, Huntingdon, TN.
