NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Airlines Face Fragile Winter, Ryanair CEO Says After Record Summer Profits

Ryanair posted record summer profits, but adverse developments in Ukraine or with Covid-19 make the sector fragile, airline CEO Michael O'Leary warned. The Irish airline posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the six months to September at 1.37 billion euros ($1.37 billion) Monday. Ryanair on Monday reported record summer...
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy

CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.

