Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 40-Year-Old Cut His Hours From 100 to 35 a Week—and Grew His Business to Over $12 Million in Revenue
Barnaby Lashbrooke, 40, built his first business at 17. The Birmingham, England, native started a website hosting company that quickly grew to thousands of users, and with them, his need to put in more hours. "Sometimes I'd do 24, 36 hours straight," he says. This was the case even after he hired a small team.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Face Fragile Winter, Ryanair CEO Says After Record Summer Profits
Ryanair posted record summer profits, but adverse developments in Ukraine or with Covid-19 make the sector fragile, airline CEO Michael O'Leary warned. The Irish airline posted its largest ever after-tax profit for the six months to September at 1.37 billion euros ($1.37 billion) Monday. Ryanair on Monday reported record summer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Comments / 0