ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, PA

Penfield man jailed, accused of downloading 20 photos of child porn, police say

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGMuB_0ixmvG9D00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penfield man faces numerous child phonography charges after an investigation revealed that he had about 20 photos on his phone, according to police.

Travis Kramer, 32, told police that he has downloaded the photos and even uploaded two in hopes that people would look at them, state police in Clearfield said in the charges filed.

Police activity closes section of Route 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9Iad_0ixmvG9D00
Travis Kramer, mug via Clearfield County Prison

The investigation into Kramer began last year when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police to messages between him and a 16-year-old. In Aug. 2021, the girl was interviewed by police and reported that after she met Kramer in the summer of 2020, he started to text her sexual messages, according to police.

She stated she told Kramer how old she was and that the messaging first started friendly, but it soon got sexual, and the last photo he sent her was one of his privates through the social media messaging app Kik, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant was served on Kramer’s home and police took two cell phones, with one that had child porn on it.

Centre County corrections officer smuggled drugs for months, court docs show

When Kramer was interviewed in February, he admitted to having other pictures of child pornography on his phone, and uploading two of them. Police said that they also went through a thumb drive of his and found at least 10 pictures of pornography on it.

Kramer is currently facing a slew of felony charges of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, and also corruption of minors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Kramer is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coworker found guilty in 2016 murder of Centre County woman

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, a man who was accused of killing Jean Tuggy in 2016 only to be found in South Carolina in 2020. The verdict came back as guilty of first-degree murder but also that he’s mentally ill, according to the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Four charged in Altoona drug death investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after a delivery resulting in death investigation, Altoona police report. Police were called in March to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue where a 42-year-old was found dead from an overdose and they spoke with witnesses. An autopsy showed the cause of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona High honors former students who died in war

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Gas leak alert posted in Cambria County as crews work at the scene

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported. The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gospel Hill Flag set to return to the Altoona skyline

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After more than a month since the Gospel Hill Flag was taken down for maintenance, it’s finally set to return to the Altoona skyline just before the general election. Back around Oct. 3, the flag went missing as they performed maintenance on the actual flag pole. It was thought it would […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cameron County library runs cards for troops program

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library has brought back its annual Cards for Troops programs. Their Cards for Troop’s craft kits will be included with Emporium’s Military Christmas Boxes this year. The Library invites area youth to use their Take Home Craft Kit full of all the supplies needed to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County food drive begins Monday

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The Blair County Food Drive begins this Monday in Altoona. On Monday, Nov. 7, volunteers will be out at the Sam’s Club and Walmart exit doors collecting donations. These donations help thirteen different charities in Blair County.  Folks can donate anything that they would eat to the drive. That includes toiletries, meats, canned […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Students in Blair County take to the outdoors, plant 85 trees

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students in Blair County took to the outdoors over the weekend to learn more about nature. Just right outside the Northern Blair County Recreation Wetlands students learned a lot more about ecosystems and how they work at the Wildlands Learning Day event. During the event, the kids were all hands-on as […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy