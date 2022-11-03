Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
Burn ban still in effect for Scott County, Sikeston
A burn ban is still in effect for the City of Sikeston and Scott County. Local fire departments are urging residents to not burn. Firefighters around the area were busy Thursday with many grass fires. One fire was a large incident in Haywood City Thursday afternoon. A burn ban order is in effect for Sikeston, but elsewhere the burn ban in New Madrid County was allowed to expire Monday morning. However, the New Madrid County Emergency Management Agency still encourages residents to use caution when burning yard waste or any outdoor fire. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
KFVS12
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend. According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class. In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be...
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
KFVS12
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was felt through parts of the Heartland on Saturday, November 5. According the to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered 5.6 miles north of Van Buren. The quake was first reported at a magnitude 3.1, then upgraded. The quake happened at...
mymoinfo.com
Several Report Feeling 1 of 2 Earthquakes in the Area Over the Weekend
(Carter County/St. Francois County) Two earthquakes were recorded over the weekend in the Regional Radio listening area. The biggest was a 3.2 that happened Saturday afternoon at 1:44, centered in northern Carter County just a little south of where Reynolds, Shannon and Carter counties all meet. According to the United...
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff police ID victim in wallet theft investigation; 2 suspects wanted
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police identified the victim in a wallet theft investigation and are still looking for two suspects. According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, a man and woman seen on video on October 29 are suspected of stealing two wallets. They...
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
Kait 8
Ex-early learning center worker charged with abusing students
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – An ex-Missouri early learning center worker is behind bars after police said she was caught on video abusing her students. According to the Hayti Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers received a report from the Early Learning Center that one of their teachers, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, was seen in the video striking, grabbing, choking, and cursing at the students.
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KFVS12
Hidden in Plain Sight
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
darnews.com
Dance students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff deliver moving performance
Students from The Dance Studio of Poplar Bluff delivered a moving performance during a benefit for the Historic Rodgers Theater at the Black River Coliseum.
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
kzimksim.com
East Prairie woman arrested for drug possession and child endangerment
An East Prairie woman was arrested for drug possession and child endangerment yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Olivia Beck was charged with possession of a controlled substance for meth, endangering the welfare of a child, and not having a driver’s license. She also had warrants out of Clay County for failure to appear. Beck was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail following her arrest.
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
kzimksim.com
Neelyville mayor resigns, IRS investigates city money misuse
The mayor of Neelyville has resigned after being accused of misusing thousands of dollars in city money since 2019 to pay for monthly Netflix subscriptions, Apple accounts, and other personal expenses. A federal investigation has been opened into the matter. 48-year-old Kevin Bynum, of Neelyville, was elected mayor in 2017. He was asked by a Neelyville resident at the city’s Oct. 27 city council meeting if he had misused any city money. Bynum responded he had, “it was a mistake,” and assured the resident and those in attendance that he was “trying to make it right.” The total is undetermined and the federal investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in process and incomplete. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
kbsi23.com
Endangered Person Advisory canceled for 16-year-old in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16 year old in Ripley County has been canceled. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department had issued the advisory Jace C. Salinas for an incident that occurred at 3698 State Highway 142 West in Gatewood at 11 p.m. on October 25.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
