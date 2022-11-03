The mayor of Neelyville has resigned after being accused of misusing thousands of dollars in city money since 2019 to pay for monthly Netflix subscriptions, Apple accounts, and other personal expenses. A federal investigation has been opened into the matter. 48-year-old Kevin Bynum, of Neelyville, was elected mayor in 2017. He was asked by a Neelyville resident at the city’s Oct. 27 city council meeting if he had misused any city money. Bynum responded he had, “it was a mistake,” and assured the resident and those in attendance that he was “trying to make it right.” The total is undetermined and the federal investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in process and incomplete. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

