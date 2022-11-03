Read full article on original website
Two Ohio men arrested they allegedly shot ‘directly at a woman and her grandson’
Two suspects in the shots fired incident in Bellaire Sunday evening have been apprehended. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says one male suspect was located by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department on Pinch Run, allegedly with meth in his possession. A second male suspect, according to Chief Flanagan, was located at the Pine Lake Trailer […]
Bellaire police investigating alleged shots fired incident
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police say shots were fired at a woman and her grandson in the 3400 block of Monroe Street in Bellaire on Sunday night. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan said there was an issue between the two parties during the week that led up to the incident. Two of the suspects involved have been apprehended on drug possession charges. The suspects are Donald Longwell III and Patrick Mazik.
Information Wanted in Runaway Case
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walmart in Beaver County, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m.
17-year-old male in custody related to Monday shooting in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old male is now in custody in connection with the shooting Monday in the north end of Steubenville. The juvenile is being held in the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center according to Steubenville Police Chief Kenny Anderson. He is being charged with felonious assault...
Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident
Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating
An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating. On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat. They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. The […]
Brooke County Schools going in different direction with SROs
After months of back and forth negotiations between the Brooke County Board of Education and the county commission about getting student resource officers put into Brooke County schools, board members said they've reached an impasse and have decided to go in a different direction." "We are still on board, we...
Ohio County shows big early voting numbers
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Early voting ended Saturday in West Virginia for this midterm election on Nov. 8. And the large turnout for early voting projects what Tuesday’s polls will look like. More than 2,700 voters in Ohio County came out to send their ballots early -- 10-percent...
Bishop requests removal of discussion of merger regarding Diocese of Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of the Diocese of Steubenville has released a letter requesting the removal of discussion of a merger involving the local diocese. Following results from a recent survey, the diocese will not attempt to merge with the Diocese of Columbus, the letter shows. The...
Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
Two Seek Two-Year Term with County Commissioners
Nick McWilliams reporting – The unexpired term for Tuscarawas County commissioner being left behind by the outgoing Kerry Metzger will go to one of two candidates. Democrat Sam Hitchcock and Republican Greg Ress are both seeking a two-year term on the board, with a term starting January 3rd. Hitchcock,...
Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County
HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
