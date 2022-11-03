ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTOV 9

Bellaire police investigating alleged shots fired incident

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police say shots were fired at a woman and her grandson in the 3400 block of Monroe Street in Bellaire on Sunday night. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan said there was an issue between the two parties during the week that led up to the incident. Two of the suspects involved have been apprehended on drug possession charges. The suspects are Donald Longwell III and Patrick Mazik.
BELLAIRE, OH
WHIZ

Information Wanted in Runaway Case

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Harrison County man indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly victim in his eighties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned several indictments, including one involving an alleged assault of an elderly victim and another with alleged concealment of evidence in a shooting incident. Clarence Tyler Shannon, 41, of Cadiz, Ohio was indicted on one count of misdemeanor assault for an incident that […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase

A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
STRASBURG, OH
WTOV 9

17-year-old male in custody related to Monday shooting in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old male is now in custody in connection with the shooting Monday in the north end of Steubenville. The juvenile is being held in the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center according to Steubenville Police Chief Kenny Anderson. He is being charged with felonious assault...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident

Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating

An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating. On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat. They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. The […]
BYESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Brooke County Schools going in different direction with SROs

After months of back and forth negotiations between the Brooke County Board of Education and the county commission about getting student resource officers put into Brooke County schools, board members said they've reached an impasse and have decided to go in a different direction." "We are still on board, we...
WTOV 9

Ohio County shows big early voting numbers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Early voting ended Saturday in West Virginia for this midterm election on Nov. 8. And the large turnout for early voting projects what Tuesday’s polls will look like. More than 2,700 voters in Ohio County came out to send their ballots early -- 10-percent...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
wtuz.com

Two Seek Two-Year Term with County Commissioners

Nick McWilliams reporting – The unexpired term for Tuscarawas County commissioner being left behind by the outgoing Kerry Metzger will go to one of two candidates. Democrat Sam Hitchcock and Republican Greg Ress are both seeking a two-year term on the board, with a term starting January 3rd. Hitchcock,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County

HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH

