ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

McDonalds giving Veterans free breakfast November 11

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5h9L_0ixmuXnh00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The season of Thanksgiving is upon us, and McDonald’s restaurants across the United States are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families this month. Mcdonald’s serves the veterans of our country proudly each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants in your local area will be recognizing veterans by offering them free breakfast this Veterans Day.

Photos: Russian-owned McDonald’s replacement opens in Moscow

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID on one day only. The offer will be available on Friday, Nov. 11 during normal breakfast hours.

The breakfast combo includes:

  • A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

“As local business owners, McDonald’s owner/operators take pride in being able to give back to our communities. It’s a tentpole of our business. Veterans and active-duty military personnel have put their lives on the line to make all of our communities better, and we are honored to take this day to recognize our local heroes by treating them to breakfast, free of charge.”

Joe Burger, a local McDonald’s owner/operator and 21-year Air Force veteran
Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

McDonald’s says that it is always proud to show up for the community in ways both big and small across the country. From providing meals in honor of veterans, teachers and first responders to supporting youth sports leagues and neighborhood jobs, local McDonald’s owner/operators are committed to feeding and fostering communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Who makes the holiday dinners in your household?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year again, the holidays are back and our mouths are watering for those magnificent dinners to be made. From turkey to ham, mashed potatoes to stuffing, who really makes the dinners in your household? Every meal is different and prepared differently, and luckily 59News was able to […]
MARYLAND STATE
WVNS

Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Walmart to offer this year’s Thanksgiving dinner for 2021 prices

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The last few years have caused issues that are still surfacing including rising inflation prices, but Walmart announced their plan to help families this Thanksgiving season on November 3, 2022. For Thanksgiving 2022, Walmart is removing inflation prices on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items. All of the basics like […]
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
WVNS

Opening arguments unfold in Rashad Thompson Trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Rashad Thompson was a “terrific” father, defense attorneys told jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as the second day of Thompson’s trial unfolded. Thompson, now 36, is on trial for allegedly using a hammer to kill his girlfriend’s seven-year-old son, Tre-Shaun Brown, in the early hours of […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event. “We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

The top four must haves for the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — We all have items we need for the holidays. Whether it be food or an actual item, we all need something that is near and dear to us to keep us in the holiday spirit! The following list are the top 4 “must haves” for the holidays: Scented Candles Who doesn’t […]
WVNS

Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49.
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy