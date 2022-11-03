McDonalds giving Veterans free breakfast November 11

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The season of Thanksgiving is upon us, and McDonald’s restaurants across the United States are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families this month. Mcdonald’s serves the veterans of our country proudly each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants in your local area will be recognizing veterans by offering them free breakfast this Veterans Day.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID on one day only. The offer will be available on Friday, Nov. 11 during normal breakfast hours.

The breakfast combo includes:

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

“As local business owners, McDonald’s owner/operators take pride in being able to give back to our communities. It’s a tentpole of our business. Veterans and active-duty military personnel have put their lives on the line to make all of our communities better, and we are honored to take this day to recognize our local heroes by treating them to breakfast, free of charge.” Joe Burger, a local McDonald’s owner/operator and 21-year Air Force veteran

McDonald’s says that it is always proud to show up for the community in ways both big and small across the country. From providing meals in honor of veterans, teachers and first responders to supporting youth sports leagues and neighborhood jobs, local McDonald’s owner/operators are committed to feeding and fostering communities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.