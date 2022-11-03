ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know

The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit

Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]

The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Family Suing Detroit PD for $50M After Mentally Ill Man Shot and Killed

The family of a mentally-ill man who was shot and killed by Detroit police officers last month is suing the department for $50 million. Porter Burks was shot and killed during a mental-health crisis on October 2. At a press conference this morning, the family's attorney Geoffrey Fieger said that the medical examiner found 19 gunshot wounds on Burks' body, adding that a total of 38 shots were fired.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Nasty Cockroach Infestation Cancels Halloween for One Detroit Neighborhood

There are no treats, only cockroaches in one Detroit neighborhood and it's so bad city officials have canceled Halloween. Residents of a Wyandotte community were told that trick-or-treating this year would be canceled due to a huge cockroach infestation. According to the Detroit Free Press, the infestation from a vacant home was so bad that it spread to other homes along 20th Street. Over concern, the city council voted to shut down trick-or-treating to "prevent roaches from grabbing on to kids' costumes" and entering other homes.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy