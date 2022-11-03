Read full article on original website
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know
The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Inside the Palace of Auburn Hills During Demolition in 2020
Just over two years ago, the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. It is still a sad thing for Michiganders to think that the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. Since opening in 1988, The Palace was home to countless Pistons games, concerts, and other events. That all came to...
Scammer Posing as Eminem Looking for Toys For Tots Donations in Michigan
Tis the season to give generously to Toys for Tots, but don't be fooled by this scammer posing as Eminem - he's not the real Slim Shady. A man pretending to be the legendary Detroit rapper is saying he's collecting donations for Toys for Tots, but is simply trying to rip people off.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Dome Renovations Force Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to Close Until 2024
The next phase of renovations on Detroit's Belle Isle conservatory is set to get underway soon. Unfortunately, this will shut down access to the dome for well over a year. The $10 million renovations have been ongoing for some time. The first phase was completed in 2019. During that phase, workers replaced the 20 original steel beams for the ceiling.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
For the First Time Since 2018 Taylor Swift is On Tour and Heading to Detroit
Taylor Swift fans, aka Swifties, started their morning with some big news. Swift is hitting the road for a long-awaited tour and will be making a stop in the Motor City. Swift announced "The Eras Tour" early Tuesday morning on social media. She took to Twitter to share the news saying,
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
Family Suing Detroit PD for $50M After Mentally Ill Man Shot and Killed
The family of a mentally-ill man who was shot and killed by Detroit police officers last month is suing the department for $50 million. Porter Burks was shot and killed during a mental-health crisis on October 2. At a press conference this morning, the family's attorney Geoffrey Fieger said that the medical examiner found 19 gunshot wounds on Burks' body, adding that a total of 38 shots were fired.
Nasty Cockroach Infestation Cancels Halloween for One Detroit Neighborhood
There are no treats, only cockroaches in one Detroit neighborhood and it's so bad city officials have canceled Halloween. Residents of a Wyandotte community were told that trick-or-treating this year would be canceled due to a huge cockroach infestation. According to the Detroit Free Press, the infestation from a vacant home was so bad that it spread to other homes along 20th Street. Over concern, the city council voted to shut down trick-or-treating to "prevent roaches from grabbing on to kids' costumes" and entering other homes.
New Black Panther Marvel Mastercard Ad Features Flint Bookstore Owner
If you happen to catch the latest Mastercard commercial with a nod to Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be sure to pay close attention to the real superhero because she may look familiar. Featured in the latest ad is Flint's own Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub....
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
