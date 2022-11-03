Read full article on original website
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Twitter suspended comedian Kathy Griffin's account after she changed her name to Elon Musk to make fun of him
Musk said that Twitter handles impersonating someone will be suspended without warning if their owners don't clearly label the account as a parody.
SNL fans criticise announcement that Dave Chappelle will host series next week
Saturday Night Live fans have criticised the announcement that Dave Chappelle will host the series next week.Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years, thanks to several jokes about transgender people in his recent stand-up specials that critics have described as transphobic.Over the weekend, it was announced that Chappelle would be hosting the 12 November episode of the long-running US sketch show, with hip-hop duo Black Star appearing as musical guests.Chappelle has hosted the show twice before, with his most recent hosting stint coming in November 2020, hours after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.Reacting to...
The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Gigi Hadid joins the 'cesspool' exodus'
Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook. The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship. Gigi Hadid is the latest star to announce their exit, which she did via a brutal Instagram post on Friday. In the message to her 76.2 million followers, the 27-year-old supermodel wrote: “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership it’s becoming...
