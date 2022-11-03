The 50 Best Dirty Santa Gifts For Your Next Holiday Party

'Tis the season of holiday parties, family gatherings and gift swaps. Dirty Santa, White Elephant or Yankee Swap, no matter what you call it, they all mean the same thing. If you aren't familiar with the rules, for a Dirty Santa party someone will host a gathering and set a budget for presents. The key is to choose a versatile gift because you don't know who will be on the receiving end of your present. As a twist, anyone is allowed to steal your present if they weren't pleased with the one they chose. Unlike Secret Santa, everyone will end up with a random gift from a random person.

Regardless of the theme, we have you covered with items ranging from $3 to $50. Keep scrolling for the best Dirty Santa gifts that you will actually be excited to take home.

The Best Dirty Santa Gifts For Any Budget

Dirty Santa Gifts Under $5

Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee by the fire in your new fair isle mug. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fair Isle Mug, $4.99 at Target

Exfoliate dry winter skin with exfoliating bath gloves from The Body Shop. Exfoliating Bath Gloves, $5 at The Body Shop

This mask smells so delicious you'll want to taste it (but don't). Enjoy a spa day at home with a smoothing gingerbread mask. Gingerbread man not included. Gingerbread Face Mask, $5 at Sephora

You can never have too much chapstick. Keep your lips hydrated and soft during the cool winter months with Burt's Bees Holiday Gift Set. Burt's Bees A Bit of Burt's Bees Holiday Gift Set, $4.99 at Kohl's

For the '90s girl, give the gift of a chic iridescent claw hair clip. Iridescent Claw Hair Clip, $4.99 at Forever 21

Enjoy a decadent spa like experience for only $5. This bath bomb by Milk + Honey gives off notes of blood orange, ginger, and lemongrass. Milk + Honey Bath Bomb, $5 at Free People

Did someone say game night? Who doesn't want a mini deck of playing cards that can fit right into your pocket? Bicycle Mini Decks Playing Cards, $2.89 on Amazon

Enjoy a beverage in this chic monogrammed wine tumbler with lid and straw. Wine Tumbler with Lid and Straw, $5 at Target

The perfect gift for a tea connoisseur is a tea ball infuser. For a dirty Santa gift, pair a rose gold tea ball infuser with a pack of loose leaf tea. Rose Gold Tea Ball Infuser, $4.95 at Crate & Barrel

Available in a variety of gorgeous colors and finishes, a mini nail polish is a thoughtful gift for the beauty guru. Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish, $5 at Sephora

Sweet tooth or not, whoever receives this decadent box of chocolates will enjoy this truffles sampler. Lindt Gold Chocolate Sampler Box, $4.99 at Target

Deodorant is a no brainer in a lower budget gift swap. Everyone wants to smell good and could always use a new scent to try out. Humble Travel Deodorant, $5 at Free People

Dirty Santa Gifts Under $10

Gift someone the gift of uninterrupted sleep with a silk sleep eye mask. Use while you're traveling, or at home to catch some zzz's. Lulusilk Silk Sleep Eye Mask, $9.99 on Amazon

Shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath all in one for $10 will leave their skin and hair smelling like fresh peppermint. Philosophy Limited Edition 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath, $10 at Ulta

A gift that someone will actually use that is also good for the environment is always a win win. This pack of eight glass straws is great to have for morning coffee or an afternoon cappuccino. Glass Straws, $8.99 on Amazon

You'll have to guess on their milk preference but either way this milk mug is a funny and practical gift for tea or coffee lovers. Milk Mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters

There is no room for dull and dry lips with Jack Black's Intense Therapy lip balm. It's enriched with antioxidants and skin conditioners to help heal even the most dry and chapped lips. Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $8 at Sephora

We're all guilty of watching TikTok's a little longer than we should and this grip & stand will help make watching videos on your phone even more enjoyable. Popsockets Popgrip Cell Phone Grip & Stand, $9.99 at Target

Chic and on sale, marble coasters will match anyone's decor. Marble Coasters, $7.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Think of this mask as a little reboot before bed. Perfect for someone who doesn't have a lot of time for self-care but wants to give their skin a little refresh. Loops Beauty Night Shift Sheet Mask, $7 at Urban Outfitters

Let's face it, most of us struggle with stress. This simmer down stress putty is like play dough for adults, a fun distraction to help ease anxiety during trying times. Simmer Down Stress Putty, $9.95 on Amazon

It's always a good idea to keep hand sanitizer with you during flu season. This sanitizer by Apotheke is in a gorgeous scent, magnolia bouquet. Apotheke Magnolia Bouquet Hand Sanitizer, $6 at Bloomingdale's

All of your skincare needs are packed into one giftable set for under $10. This is a great starter kit for anyone looking to learn more about skincare. Sephora Collection Wishing You Face Skincare Set, $9 at Sephora

Unless you're Gordon Ramsay, you could probably use a kitchen hack here or there. Whether you're a skilled chef, or someone just starting out in the kitchen, this book of kitchen hacks is helpful for everyone. Cook's Illustrated Kitchen Hacks, $9.99 at Barnes & Noble

Dirty Santa Gifts Under $25

Keep your loved ones comfortable all winter long with the gift of cozy socks. Available in four festive colors. Ugg Leda Cozy Socks, $18 at Nordstrom

The smell of fresh coffee grounds is truly unmatched. Perfect for a coffee lover or someone who needs coffee to function properly in the morning *guilty*. Fluffy Lamb Vanilla Blend Coffee, $16 at Chamberlain Coffee

This punny tray is a nice addition to anyone's kitchen. Use for decoration or as a spoon rest while you're cooking. You're A Mess Tray, $16 at West Elm

This mini speaker may be small but it sure is mighty with 15 hours of playtime and a 66-foot Bluetooth range. Anker Mini Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $24.99 at Amazon

The perfect size to throw in your purse, L'Occitane's shea butter hand cream is a quintessential winter staple to keep hands moisturized during bitter cold days. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $12.50 at Nordstrom

This gift will be sure to cause some laughter and chatter at the party. These chocolate "nugs" resemble cannabis but won't cause the munchies. Chocolate Nugs, $20 at Uncommon Goods

Movie night anyone? This popcorn kit from Crate & Barrel comes with everything you need to make gourmet popcorn right at home. Movie Night Popcorn Kit, $24.95 at Crate & Barrel

Spark some laughter with this unique trivia game that teaches you interesting facts while you play. Things They Don't Teach You In School Party Trivia Game, $20 at Nordstrom

There is no need to get your car detailed with this car vacuum cleaner. On major sale, this set includes all the attachments you need to get into hard to reach places. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $14.72 on Amazon

Add a zen presence to your room with this cute little glow-in-the-dark figurine by Dreams. Dreams Smiski Glow Figure Yoga Series, $11 at Nordstrom

Trader Joe's is known for their unique items they carry. Create delicious recipes with their 10th anniversary edition book, with items carried exclusively at Trader Joe's. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook, $19.95 at Urban Outfitters

Create waffles that are as delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing. Complete the gift with your favorite waffle mix. Dash Snowflake Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99 at Nordstrom

Your dentist will approve of this refillable floss pick and dispenser. Keep in your purse at all times to keep your teeth clean after a yummy lunch or dinner. Quip Refillable Floss Pick & Dispenser, $16 at Nordstrom

Dirty Santa Gifts Under $50

This tabletop pool table may be the most adorable pool table I've ever seen. Anyone will be happy to receive this portable set. It's equipped with everything you need to sink the best shot. Tabletop Pool Table, $46 at Urban Outfitters

A match cloche is a much more aesthetic option than a lighter. Keep near your favorite candle for easy accessibility. Skeem Match Cloche, $34 at Anthropologie

Whether you're a foodie or not, you can appreciate this gourmet ravioli making kit. It makes 35 packets of fresh ravioli. DIY Ravioli Kit, $44.95 at Williams Sonoma

Elevate their apres ski apparel with these festive printed wool socks by American Trench. Available in either a burgundy or denim color. American Trench Wool Socks, $33 at Anthropologie

Make sending letters easier with an address embosser for your return address. This unique touch will make any letter feel extra special. Oraton Rubber Stamps Address Embosser, $30 at Neiman Marcus

Cue my '90s babies, Tamagotchi is back. The perfect fun game for any age and anyone. Tamagotchi V5 Game, $30 at Urban Outfitters

This Monopoly game adds a gorgeous touch to any decor in and out of play. Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game, $48 at Anthropologie

This classic 35mm camera will take photos they will cherish for a lifetime. Film is not included, but it can be purchased separately. Kodak M35 35mm Camera, $48 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect holiday purse for any party, this gold clutch by 8 Oak Lane fits a bottle of champagne and has a slot for your credit cards. Did someone say BYOB? 8 Oak Lane Large Gold Champagne Clutch, $40 at Neiman Marcus

Elevate your decor with this chic mushroom candle from Anthropologie. Encapsulate your home with the smell of fig tree. Amanita Mushroom Candle, $28 at Anthropologie

This celebratory set by Sugarfina features the brands best selling candies; champagne bears and strawberry champagne bears infused with Dom Perignon, as well as bubbly bears and a strawberry treat. Pop The Champagne Champagne Bears Candy Gift Set, $50 at Sugarfina

Travel in style with Jonathan Adler's safari travel set, which includes a passport case and one luggage tag. Jonathan Adler Safari Travel Set, $30 at Neiman Marcus

Give the gift of peace and serenity with a five minute journal. The five minute journal sets your day up for success with a simple structured format that only takes, you guessed it, five minutes. Five Minute Journal, $29.50 at Urban Outfitters