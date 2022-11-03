Man, 37, arrested after cops find bomb materials in his Jersey Shore motel room

WILDWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 37-year-old Maine man was arrested last week while trying to construct a bomb in a Jersey Shore motel room, according to police.

The Wildwood Police Department was alerted to his activities around 8:30 a.m. on Friday by guests at the Mango Motel who heard Joshua Bailey making comments about making a bomb, authorities said.

Officers were ready to enter the room but were forced to leave over concerns of explosives after seeing copper wire wrapped around a doorknob of Bailey’s room.

Police planned to sweep the room but, after seeing copper wire wrapped around the doorknob of the room, the raid was called off over explosive concerns.

Authorities evacuated the area, and a bomb squad was called in to enter the room.

They found materials that could be used, but it wasn’t constructed into an explosive device, officials said.

Officers arrested Bailey and charged him with creating a false public alarm.

He’s being held at Cape May County Jail.