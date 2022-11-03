ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Man, 37, arrested after cops find bomb materials in his Jersey Shore motel room

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8QoF_0ixmtO8b00

WILDWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 37-year-old Maine man was arrested last week while trying to construct a bomb in a Jersey Shore motel room, according to police.

The Wildwood Police Department was alerted to his activities around 8:30 a.m. on Friday by guests at the Mango Motel who heard Joshua Bailey making comments about making a bomb, authorities said.

Officers were ready to enter the room but were forced to leave over concerns of explosives after seeing copper wire wrapped around a doorknob of Bailey’s room.

Police planned to sweep the room but, after seeing copper wire wrapped around the doorknob of the room, the raid was called off over explosive concerns.

Authorities evacuated the area, and a bomb squad was called in to enter the room.

They found materials that could be used, but it wasn’t constructed into an explosive device, officials said.

Officers arrested Bailey and charged him with creating a false public alarm.

He’s being held at Cape May County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Three Hurt In Shooting Outside South Jersey Bar: Report

Police seek the public's help identifying those responsible for shooting three people outside a South Jersey bar, NJ Advance Media reports. Gunshots heard by officers near the 500 block of North Pearl Street brought them to the area of Lolita’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton Police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
PennLive.com

Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher

GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – JAMIE HALL (39)

(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Jamie Hall (39) of Newark. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Jamie made concerning statements about her welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Jamie have been unsuccessful. Jamie is described as a white female, 5’03”...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition

At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing

A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
FRANKFORD, DE
BreakingAC

Vineland man was drunk when he crashed golf cart, police say

A Vineland man was unlicensed, uninsured and intoxicated when he crashed a golf cart Monday, police said. Pedro J. Rodriguez, 63, already had a contempt of court from an outstanding driving while intoxicated case when he with another vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Delsea Drive, according to the report.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover

DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police The post 16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!

Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
WILDWOOD, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy