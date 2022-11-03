ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.

The Little Rock Police Department report from the Wednesday incident show police have taken 39-year-old Kimberly Pace of Arkansas into custody in connection with the event. The report shows Pace is facing charges of three counts of kidnapping, felony theft of property, felony fleeing and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside

In the report, police say a woman called police at about 5:40 p.m. after her running and parked car was taken from in front of a southwest Little Rock clothing store. Inside the car were three children, aged 1 to 6 years old, the report said.

The woman told police she had parked the car out front of the store as she ran to the door to ask an employee a question. The woman was the mother of two children in the car, and the mother of the third child inside the car arrived as police spoke with the initial caller.

Officers reported checking the store’s security camera and seeing Pace enter the parked car and drive off. Officers also noted that the woman who called them came “into the store and walked around a few minutes before she realized the juveniles and the vehicle were gone.”

Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock

As officers were communicating details of the car and the children inside it to other officers on patrol, officers received a report from a 911 caller who said a woman pulled up to her at 21 st and Center streets driving a car like the one reported stolen, the report said.

The caller told the 911 operator that the car’s driver had asked her to take three kids from her. The report said the woman told 911 that it sped off as she moved to record the woman driving the car.

An LRPD officer on patrol reported spotting the car running a red light at Asher and Roosevelt avenues. Police initiated a traffic stop at Asher and Washington avenues, they reported, but the car sped away.

LRPD officers in the report said they then pursued, ultimately setting out spike strips which deflated three of the car’s tires and forced it to stop. Police said they found the three children inside the car unharmed and took the driver, Pace, into custody.

The pursuit reached speeds of about 40 mph, police reported.

Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City

Police said they also filed a report with the child abuse hotline because the mother left the three children in the parked car with it running.

Records show Pace is currently held in the Pulaski County Detention Center with no bond set.

