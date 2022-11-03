Read full article on original website
rtands.com
BNSF Bismark-Mandan Bridge Likely to be Torn Down
RT&S has reported often on the ongoing debate/battle between BNSF and the Friends of the Rail Bridge, a local preservation group trying to save the old BNSF bridge in the Bismark-Mandin area. BNSF wants to build a new bridge and remove the old one, while the “Friends” are not opposed...
KFYR-TV
Second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow contest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for the winter season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation added more snowplows to their fleet and needs your help naming them. The second annual Name-A-Plow contest is back for 2022. In 2021, more than 850 North Dakota residents entered their submissions. NDDOT officials...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
KFYR-TV
Construction continues through winter weather
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck usually takes on between 20 and 30 construction projects each construction season, with the first snow of the year usually being a good indication of when that season is over. City engineers say projects usually wrap up the first week of November,...
KFYR-TV
Glen Ullin public schools get an electric ride
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Glen Ullin school district is getting an electric school bus. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program grant will pay for the new bus and a charger, totaling $395,000. The school district will replace one of its four current buses with the electric one. Glen...
KFYR-TV
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills. Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.
KFYR-TV
Mandan partners with BSC on CDL program
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There are shortages of workers in nearly every industry, including Mandan Public Works. To fix that, the city of Mandan has gotten creative and paired with Bismarck State College to make it easier for people to get Commercial Drivers Licenses. The City provides a semi-truck for...
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
KFYR-TV
Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons. Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now...
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all; over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much the North Dakota Lottery is at?" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
KFYR-TV
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together. As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of...
Washburn ND's Half Million Dollar Home On The River
The Missouri River is a North Dakota treasure. Live here and enjoy it every day!
KFYR-TV
New University of Mary athletic complex unveiled
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State-of-the-art sports facilities are coming to the University of Mary and students won’t have to leave campus. University Executive Vice President Jerome Richter says a new multi-million-dollar athletics complex will begin construction by fall of 2023. More than 2,500 fans will fit in the grandstands. Richter said he’s excited for the families to experience home games.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
In Bismarck – Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
If you were out and about driving around Bismarck/Mandan back in September, you may have come across this. Your first glance over, "Ahh how cute..." - really? After taking a quick half of a second, letting what you saw absorb in, "Wait, that's not very smart at all...." - I'm almost 99.9% sure there is a law in North Dakota that says your small baby must be in a specific passenger seat. Now I know it's not my job nor is it Courtney's either, to enforce the law on anyone, but she does have the right to be genuinely concerned.
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
KFYR-TV
Moms Helping Moms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many may know the Dream Center for it’s services in feeding low income around the Bismarck community, but this non-profit organization does even more. Moms Helping Moms was created to give back to the community in a big and impactful way. Clothes, toys, gear, and...
