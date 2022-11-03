Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
news3lv.com
Genius School US takes students to next level
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
news3lv.com
Vegas Golden Knights present service members with special jerseys ahead of Veterans Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are thanking local military personnel for their service ahead of Veterans Day this week. On Sunday, the team shared photos of organization members visiting the Nevada Army National Guard and Nellis Air Force Base to present service members with Golden Knights Military Appreciation Jerseys.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas charter school seeks teachers at virtual hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools are seeking teachers and staff roles at its upcoming virtual hiring event. The network of charter schools is looking for new hires at the SW Las Vegas campus and North Valley campus. Immediate interviews will be available for all open roles on...
news3lv.com
Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
news3lv.com
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
news3lv.com
CCSD discusses current state of campus security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Security monitors with the Clark County School District are looking for better pay and more training because, right now, they feel overwhelmed. "We as campus security monitors do not have the resources that we need to provide the safety and security for the kids." A...
news3lv.com
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
news3lv.com
Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall honors 29 new names
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans joined the City of Henderson in recognizing military service members ahead of Veteran's Day. The City of Henderson hosted its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday. Veterans and family members united to recognize 29 new names added...
news3lv.com
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village host fundraising culinary event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join the Las Vegas community on a culinary tour to help raise funds for homeless students throughout the valley. The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are coming together to host The Food Truck Wine Walk on Saturday, November 12 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
news3lv.com
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
news3lv.com
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
news3lv.com
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
news3lv.com
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
news3lv.com
Hundreds of jobs up for grabs during three-day job fair, hosted by various companies
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple companies are looking to fill several open positions within different departments during an upcoming three-day hiring event. The efforts will begin on Wednesday, November 16, with a job fair hosted by Treasure Island Las Vegas. The casino will be held from 10 a.m. to...
news3lv.com
Powerball drawing delayed due to participating lottery needing more time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you were waiting to see if you're the next billionaire, you're going to be waiting a little longer. Monday night's Powerball drawing, estimated to be worth a record $1.9 billion, has been delayed. According to a Powerball release, the delay is due to a...
Comments / 0