Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Genius School US takes students to next level

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas charter school seeks teachers at virtual hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools are seeking teachers and staff roles at its upcoming virtual hiring event. The network of charter schools is looking for new hires at the SW Las Vegas campus and North Valley campus. Immediate interviews will be available for all open roles on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Magical Forest tickets offered at Opportunity Village hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Opportunity Village kicked off its Career Connections hiring event on Saturday. The nonprofit is seeking 60 Direct Support Professionals to help provide hands-on care for those with disabilities. Professionals still have the opportunity to participate and join the nonprofit's mission. The first 25 people to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD discusses current state of campus security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Security monitors with the Clark County School District are looking for better pay and more training because, right now, they feel overwhelmed. "We as campus security monitors do not have the resources that we need to provide the safety and security for the kids." A...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall honors 29 new names

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans joined the City of Henderson in recognizing military service members ahead of Veteran's Day. The City of Henderson hosted its annual Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday. Veterans and family members united to recognize 29 new names added...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Monday's on News 3

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

