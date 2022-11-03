Read full article on original website
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
'There should not be a price tag on our life' | USP Thomson staff union renews calls for new mailroom screening protections
THOMSON, Ill. — An exposure to a synthetic drug in the mail on Thursday, Nov. 3 was the third time a USP Thomson staff member has been exposed to harmful drugs via mail in 2022. A nurse was handling inmate mail when her hands, feet and face went numb,...
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January
The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
USP Thomson sees third mailroom drug exposure in 2022
THOMSON, Ill. — Another USP Thomson employee suffered a medical emergency after being exposed to drugs in the mailroom, according to a press release from AFGE Local 4070, the prison's staff union. Officials said the staff member, a nurse, was handling inmate mail when she was exposed to a...
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment
LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
'The community steps up' l Clinton County group holds kick-off party for annual holiday toy drive
CLINTON, Iowa — One area toy drive hosted a kick-off party celebrating donating toys to children for the holidays. Scott for Tot's toy drive held a kick-off party at Legends Draft Haus in Clinton on Saturday, Nov. 5. The toy drive provides toys for children during the holidays for families in need.
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
WQAD
