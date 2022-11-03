ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biztimes.biz

Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family

The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
BERNARD, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January

The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
BLUE GRASS, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Footwear News

The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years

Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

USP Thomson sees third mailroom drug exposure in 2022

THOMSON, Ill. — Another USP Thomson employee suffered a medical emergency after being exposed to drugs in the mailroom, according to a press release from AFGE Local 4070, the prison's staff union. Officials said the staff member, a nurse, was handling inmate mail when she was exposed to a...
ourquadcities.com

County meth arrest case now in federal court

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment

LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
LONG GROVE, IA
WQAD

Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy