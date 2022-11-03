Read full article on original website
Not Seeing Red in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Several county basketball teams go through dress rehearsal in the run-up to their season openers next week By Al Muskewitz Nobody purposely sets out to defend second place. You defend a state championship, for sure, but not coming up short even if you did get a trophy for getting to the title […]
Here’s to the Winners from Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Turner’s TD with 2.5 seconds left lifts Jacksonville over Bibb County in Class 4A playoffs; Anniston, Piedmont also win playoff openers G Turner just didn’t want his season to end and he did everything he could to make sure he got in the end zone when his number was called and time […]
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
wvtm13.com
IMPACT DAY: Rain and some storms likely Saturday
Saturday soaker setting in: a wave of rain and some embedded storms move in to start the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. A major severe weather outbreak in progress overnight to our west generates a large mass of rain and some occasional thunderstorms for Alabama on Saturday.
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
wvtm13.com
Parents of Leah Tarvin who died after being hit at a Jacksonville State crosswalk speak out for the first time
They laughed through their tears as they spoke about their daughter. The more they spoke about Leah, the more Mark and Cindy Tarvin felt comforted. Days after they lost their 22-year-old daughter, Mark and Cindy called. “We haven’t talked to anyone yet," said Cindy. “But we want everyone to know...
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
wvtm13.com
Jacksonville State pushing for change after student was hit by car on campus
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State University officials want the state to find a solution to an area of Highway 21 where multiple students have been hit by cars. Leah Tarvin is in critical condition at UAB after being hit at a crosswalk near Brewer Hall on Wednesday. JSU President...
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
