ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Not Seeing Red in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Several county basketball teams go through dress rehearsal in the run-up to their season openers next week By Al Muskewitz Nobody purposely sets out to defend second place. You defend a state championship, for sure, but not coming up short even if you did get a trophy for getting to the title […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Here’s to the Winners from Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Turner’s TD with 2.5 seconds left lifts Jacksonville over Bibb County in Class 4A playoffs; Anniston, Piedmont also win playoff openers G Turner just didn’t want his season to end and he did everything he could to make sure he got in the end zone when his number was called and time […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

IMPACT DAY: Rain and some storms likely Saturday

Saturday soaker setting in: a wave of rain and some embedded storms move in to start the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. A major severe weather outbreak in progress overnight to our west generates a large mass of rain and some occasional thunderstorms for Alabama on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
apr.org

"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary

Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy