Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westorlandonews.com
Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Service from Orlando to Guadalajara
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL). With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 57 destinations from MCO. “Floridians are able to choose from an expansive list of domestic and international destinations thanks...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags
Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say
A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County. The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in...
click orlando
Florida investigators ask for help finding Orlando man missing for more than 6 years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help finding an Orlando man who went missing more than 6 years ago. FDLE posted on Twitter Monday asking for any information on Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez, who was last seen on Nov. 2, 2016. [TRENDING: What is a...
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election 2022: When do the polls open and close?
Voters in Florida will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote in a number of high-profile races, including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner, as well as a number of county and local races. Florida Election Guide: Find your polling location, check status of...
fox35orlando.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole path shifts north, Central Florida remains in cone of uncertainty
ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Tuesday and then a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the path of Nicole has shifted more north, potentially impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard County and Central Florida. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 50 mph.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis declares State of Emergency as Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 Florida counties Monday as the state prepares for potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm will approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge ...
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: 24 winning lottery tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $1 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - With no jackpot winner yet in the Powerball, the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has ballooned to a record-setting $1.9 billion (yes, BILLION). If someone wins the jackpot, the lump sum cash option would be $929.1 million, lottery officials said. There has been no winner since Aug....
United Airlines launches in-house apprenticeship program for aircraft maintenance technicians
ORLANDO, Fla. — United Airlines has announced that its launch of Calibrate, an in-house apprenticeship program that will help grow and diversify its pipeline of aircraft maintenance technicians. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The airline said it plans to train more than 1,000 people by 2026,...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: How Florida prosecutors used forensic science in Tommie Lee Andrews' case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the kind of science that’s generated spectacular headlines in recent years: DNA solves cold case murder, DNA proves wrong man convicted and jailed, DNA proves family is related to royalty or one of our founding fathers. And certainly, DNA is routine in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
webcenterfairbanks.com
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
fox35orlando.com
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
Comments / 2