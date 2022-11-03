ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Increases Cost-Cutting Synergies Target to $3.5 Billion

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Six months after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Warner Bros. Discovery is upping the goal for its seemingly never-ending cuts across the board.

The David Zaslav -led company has been persistently working toward finding $3 billion in cost-saving synergies since closing the deal in April, a goal it aims to complete over the next three years. During Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday, which came after the release of rough financial results for the media conglom and mediocre subscriber growth , Zaslav said the company is now increasing that target to $3.5 billion.

Click here to sign up for Variety ‘s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more.

Following that announcement, Zaslav handed the mic to WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who said he expects to reach $750 million in synergies by the end of 2022. Wiedenfels spoke about the “difficult decision” that comes with this increase, and noted the importance of centralizing duplicative operations. The CFO also emphasized the goal to become a “leaner” company.

These remarks likely mean more layoffs are in store for WBD departments, and more significant in nature as part of the “repositioning” mentioned by Wiedenfels, which he said will give the company the benefit of “cash restructuring costs to be realized in 2023.”

Conversely, Zaslav noted that WBD is “fully committed to content,” despite having canceled dozens of shows across networks this year and even removed some titles completely from HBO Max, but shifting its funds toward what it deems to be revenue-driving projects.

On the good news side, Warner Bros. Discovery execs revealed Thursday that its plans to launch a combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streamer have been moved up from summer 2023 to spring.

Though layoffs have been going on at WBD since before the deal was even officially done, the most recent large purge was at Warner Bros. Television Group, which handed out pink slips to 82 staffers on Oct. 11, representing 19% of the studio’s workforce, across its scripted, unscripted and animation divisions. Additionally, at that time, it opted not to fill 43 additional vacant positions — making for a total elimination of 125 jobs (or 26% of an approximately 481 headcount).

Those cuts came just two years after a previous round of layoffs, under the then-AT&T-owned WarnerMedia banner, had already cut into Warner Bros.’ workforce by at least 650 people.

In August, WBD eliminated around 70 jobs, or 14% of the workforce , from HBO and HBO Max, as the company prepares to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streamer.  Unscripted programming, scripted children’s and family fare, casting, international and acquisitions were hardest hit. And in September, WBD let go of 100 employees as part of the downsizing of the company’s ad sales departments.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Disney+ Powers Japan Streaming Market Growth in Third Quarter, Research Finds

Disney+ was the biggest component of the growth in the Japanese streaming market in the July to September quarter. It overtook Hulu Japan to become the third largest streamer in the country, according to a new report. Japan added 1.1 million net new SVOD subscriptions during the third quarter of 2022, according to research from consultancy firm Media Partners Asia and its proprietary AMPD Research Platform. The overall Japan market counted 49.4 million SVOD subscriptions in the third quarter of 2022. Amazon Prime Video remains by far the market leader with some 16.5 million subscribers in the country, ahead of Netflix with...
Variety

AMC Theatres Announces Unexpected Partnership With Zoom

AMC Theaters is partnering with Zoom to allow audience members to video chat from the comfort of their local multiplex. Beginning sometime in 2023, at least 17 AMC venues across the United States will work with Zoom to facilitate conference calls between “small, medium and large-sized groups in different locations,” according to a press release. It’s AMC’s latest bizarre attempt to expand its business outside of box office as the movie theater business struggles to recover from COVID. After evading bankruptcy and embracing its status as a meme stock last year, AMC invested in a Nevada-based gold and silver mining company and announced plans to sell popcorn...
Variety

UTA Promotes Nearly 70 Employees Across 27 Departments

United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced its latest round of promotions, with nearly 70 employees elevated across 27 departments. The global talent, entertainment and sports company promoted 67 employees at various levels of the company, coming from departments including motion picture literary, music, news and broadcasting, production, publishing, talent, theater, television literary, television talent, Asian business development, audio, brand studio, comedy touring, communications, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, finance and accounting, fine arts, gaming and e-sports, human resources, information technology, IQ, media rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, ventures and web 3.0. “Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
TheStreet

Amazon Kicked Out of $1 Trillion Club; Alphabet Near the Exit Door

2022 is a year to forget very quickly for Amazon (AMZN) . The e-commerce giant symbolizes the return to earth of the pandemic economy which has enormously impacted tech companies. The sector had become the means through which social interactions passed during the two years during which the populations were in lockdown.
Variety

Nexstar Ad Sales Grow More Than 18% in Q3, Political TV Spot Revenue Up 942% Ahead of Midterms

New CW network owner Nexstar reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday before the bell, revealing TV ad sales were up more than 18% year over year overall, while revenue from political TV advertising, specifically, jumped 942.7% from Q3 of 2022. Per Nexstar, the TV station group and parent company of NewsNation posted $399.7 million in core advertising revenue in Q3 and $129.3 million in political ad sales compared with $432.7 million and $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter. That giant boost to political ad sales came during the July-September quarter, the last full quarter of the year ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Click...
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Variety

Paramount Expands Podcast Editorial Operations with Megan Marcus Appointment

Producer and journalist Megan Marcus has been appointed vice president of podcast editorial at Paramount. The news was announced Monday by Steve Raizes, executive vice president of podcasting and audio for Paramount. Marcus will work on editorial across all Paramount Global Podcasts. She will also oversee content for CBS News’ slate of podcasts, including Erin Moriarty’s “My Life of Crime,” David Pogue’s “Unsung Science,” Major Garrett’s “The Takeout,” Jill Schlesinger’s “Eye on Money,” Allison Keyes’ “Kaleidoscope,” Mike Morell’s “Intelligence Matters,” as well as podcasts from CBS News franchises “CBS Sunday Morning,” “CBS Mornings,” “48 Hours,” “CBS Evening News With Norah...
Variety

Twitter Halts Plans to Institute Subscription Model for Verification Check Marks Until After Election Day

Twitter has delayed plans to introduce changes to its verification system, which would allow users to obtain verification check marks as part of a $7.99 per month subscription, until after the midterm elections Tuesday. According to the New York Times, the company made the decision the day after its official announcement of the monthly fee model. The paid verification system will be introduced as an element of the website’s subscription service, Twitter Blue. “Power to the people,” the company’s original announcement said. “Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.” The planned changes...
Engadget

Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

Facebook parent company Meta could announce large-scale layoffs as early as next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet reports the company is planning to cut “many thousands” of employees, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday. Meta currently employs more than 87,000 individuals. The cuts could be the largest workforce reduction conducted by a tech company this year, surpassing the layoffs made by Twitter on Friday. The cuts would also represent the first broad restructuring in Meta’s history.
Variety

Justin Bieber Celebrates LAFC Major League Soccer Cup Win With Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

If you spotted Justin Bieber while watching the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) win its first MLS cup Saturday afternoon, that’s because the pop superstar’s seats were practically on the field. And, from that distance (or lack thereof), Bieber’s pink beanie was impossible to miss. Of course, LAFC already has star power, with an ownership group including TV & movie star Will Ferrell, Lakers legend Magic Johnson (both pictured above with Bieber and ET’s Kevin Frazier), and one of the most-prolific women’s soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm Garciaparra, among others. But the field-level suites at the Banc of California...
Variety

The Best Eco-Friendly Products to Gift in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve become more mindful of your ecological footprint over the last few years, chances are you’ve begun cutting back on your shopping as a way to reduce waste. But as the holidays approach, you might be on the market for a thoughtful gadget or innovative device to gift your loved ones. Luckily, sustainability has become an increasing priority for brands and companies across the country — and it’s never been easier to find products that not only don’t harm the...
Variety

Keshet International Promotes Long-Time Executive Keren Shahar to CEO, Succeeding Alon Shtruzman

Long-time Keshet executive Keren Shahar has been appointed CEO of Keshet International, succeeding Alon Shtruzman in the role. Shtruzman’s departure was first announced in September. The 10-year Keshet executive will leave at the end of the year, with Shahar — who most recently served as COO and president of distribution — beginning in the CEO role on Jan. 1, 2023. Shahar is a pioneer in selling Israeli formats abroad, and has helped to cultivate the country’s international profile for wide-traveling format IP. She first joined Keshet Media Group in 2004, and in 2006 was appointed formats manager, overseeing the sales of Keshet’s...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy