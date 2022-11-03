Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Polls open on Election Day across DC region
WASHINGTON - Voters are heading to the polls across the D.C. region Tuesday for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Key races will be decided in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the District, residents will vote for mayor, city council and whether the city should do away with tipped wages.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
fox5dc.com
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' display in Manassas
The Bull Run Rotary Club has set up its annual “Flags for Heroes” display in Manassas, Virginia. The display of American flags is to remember, celebrate, and recognize those that have served and sacrificed for our freedom and safety, as well as active duty service members. Gwen Tolbart spoke to Theresa Coates Ellis, a Manassas City council member, about the "Flags for Heroes" fundraising goal, and more.
fox5dc.com
2022 Midterm election night deals and events in D.C.
WASHINGTON - Midterm elections kick off Tuesday, November 8. But once the results start rolling in (polls close in D.C. at 8pm), no one says you have to watch from your living room couch. After you cast your ballot, head to these bars and restaurants for events, deals, and to...
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
yieldpro.com
Excelsa Properties acquires $78 million multifamily community in Columbia, Maryland
Excelsa Properties has closed on the $78 million purchase of a 325-unit multifamily property located at 5764 Stevens Forest Road in Downtown Columbia, Maryland. The value-add property, Columbia Pointe, was jointly acquired by Excelsa US Real Estate II, LP and an Excelsa co-investment vehicle. This is the third acquisition for...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
fox5dc.com
Security agencies on high alert ahead of elections
This election cycle, the most hotly contested races may be in places like Pennsylvania or Georgia, but when it comes to voter safety, local officials said they do still have concerns. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports on the voting safety concerns being addressed ahead of Election Day.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: Making the case against Initiative 82 in D.C.
D.C. voters are set to weigh in on a measure to extend the city’s minimum wage of $16.10 an hour to all tipped employees, primarily restaurant workers. Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare, joins Jim on "The Final 5" to explain why he’s against the measure, but also why he believes the idea could have some eventual success in a different form.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC
Thanksgiving is our favorite food holiday—but just because you’re inviting friends and/or family over doesn’t mean you should be stuck in the kitchen. Here are restaurants offering full Thanksgiving dinners, a la carte menus, and globally inspired feasts. Full Feasts. These restaurants are serving soup-to-nuts (or pie)...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
“Forever Chemicals” National Report Shows Highest Levels in Md. Waterways
One of Maryland’s leading riverkeeper organizations is calling for the state to increase testing for “forever chemicals” in local waterways—after a national report found more of the chemicals in Maryland waterways than anywhere else. The Waterkeeper Alliance tracked levels of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), manmade...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
fox5dc.com
Fall Foliage: Shenandoah Valley | Golden Gingko Grove
You can find leaves of gold, red and even some green in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. FOX 5’s Claire Anderson took us along as she explored the region!
