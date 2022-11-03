ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wjhl.com

Community meeting held in Gray over development requests

Community meeting held in Gray over development requests
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Bluff City hosting inaugural Veterans Day parade

No. 1 South Carolina open with 101–31 win over ETSU. Second Half Offense, Stout Defense Surges No. 11 Vols Past Tennessee Tech, 75-43 Buccaneers get season-opening win over Emory &...
BLUFF CITY, TN
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

7th annual S'mores Run takes place in Johnson City on Saturday

7th annual S'mores Run takes place in Johnson City on Saturday. Elizabethton Betsy Band wins state championship. Salvation Army of Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park

A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Woman killed in Telford shooting identified

A woman killed in a Telford shooting on Sunday has been identified by police. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as Tara Roberts, 43. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Rauhof Road. Upon arrival, deputies had a brief standoff with the suspect, David...
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Locals officials eye plan to guide growth in Gray area

Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be...
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Washingtonian.com

An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications

Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
wjhl.com

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night.
KINGSPORT, TN

