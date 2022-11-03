Read full article on original website
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
wjhl.com
Community meeting held in Gray over development requests
Community meeting held in Gray over development requests. Community meeting held in Gray over development requests. No. 1 South Carolina open with 101–31 win over ETSU. No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU. Second Half Offense, Stout Defense Surges No. 11 …. Second Half Offense, Stout...
wjhl.com
Bluff City hosting inaugural Veterans Day parade
No. 1 South Carolina open with 101–31 win over ETSU. No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU. Second Half Offense, Stout Defense Surges No. 11 …. Second Half Offense, Stout Defense Surges No. 11 Vols Past Tennessee Tech, 75-43 Buccaneers get season-opening win over Emory &...
wbtw.com
2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wjhl.com
7th annual S'mores Run takes place in Johnson City on Saturday
7th annual S'mores Run takes place in Johnson City on Saturday. 7th annual S’mores Run takes place in Johnson City …. 7th annual S'mores Run takes place in Johnson City on Saturday. Elizabethton Betsy Band wins state championship. Elizabethton Betsy Band wins state championship. Salvation Army of Johnson City...
993thex.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
993thex.com
Woman killed in Telford shooting identified
A woman killed in a Telford shooting on Sunday has been identified by police. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as Tara Roberts, 43. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Rauhof Road. Upon arrival, deputies had a brief standoff with the suspect, David...
Johnson City Press
Locals officials eye plan to guide growth in Gray area
Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be...
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Mulligan’s Gaming Pub
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Mulligan’s Gaming Pub to see the special dishes they are offering for Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week. For more information please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
wjhl.com
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
Southwest Virginia house fire kills 2 people who had been visiting owners
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others […]
