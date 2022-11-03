Read full article on original website
Charges certified against man accused of Chesterfield hit-and-run
A Chesterfield judge certified charges against a man accused of running from the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Police say suspect was selling drugs when he shot a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot
The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
Shooting in Chesterfield Walmart parking lot leaves man fighting for life
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night
NBC12
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
NBC12
RACC: Puppy shot multiple times in Richmond dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to find who’s responsible for shooting a puppy to death. In a post on Facebook, RACC says on Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, they found a male tan and white pit mix suffering from four gunshot wounds.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year
A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
Would-be robber shot outside Walmart, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Police are investigating a shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.
WRIC TV
Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
NBC12
‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story. Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss. Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie. “He was a very rambunctious, very...
Police investigating death of man shot in southside Richmond
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot multiple times in southside Richmond, near Route 1, on Saturday evening.
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Richmond convenience store’s alcohol license taken away following two shootings within three months
A northside Richmond convenience store no longer has its alcohol license after Virginia ABC revoked it.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell Police searching for four suspects
Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
Man found dead on Richmond's Southside
A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night. Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
Man injured in crash near Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and involved a tractor-trailer that had broken down. A man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boy shot at Hopewell apartment complex was playing football, neighbors say
A young person was shot at an apartment complex in Hopewell Friday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case charged with killing another woman
Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
