Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RACC: Puppy shot multiple times in Richmond dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to find who’s responsible for shooting a puppy to death. In a post on Facebook, RACC says on Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, they found a male tan and white pit mix suffering from four gunshot wounds.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year

A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell Police searching for four suspects

Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
HOPEWELL, VA

