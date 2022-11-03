Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
Fox5 KVVU
How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working
In an age where more and more aspects of life are becoming paperless, there’s one paper product that remains as ubiquitous as ever — the election mailer. The post For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
Real News Network
Union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in Nevada’s elections
Things are heating up in Nevada ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A Republican victory in the state could end up flipping the Senate, and undermine the Democrats’ federal agenda for years to come. That’s why union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in their state. Culinary Workers Union Local 226 has been leading the charge. 400 Local 226 canvassers have knocked on 800,000 doors across the state, and reached over half of Nevada’s Black and Latinx workers, along with over a third of its AAPI voters. Local 226 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, which represents 300,000 hospitality workers in the US and Canada. The Real News Network correspondent Jaisal Noor covers UNITE HERE’s efforts from the ground in Nevada.
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
Elko Daily Free Press
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
The median price of a single family home was $450,000 in Southern Nevada for September, down more than 6% since peaking at $482,000 in May. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment.
Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories
Just two Republicans denounced prominent donor Robert Beadles after learning of his past controversial statements. The post Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
pvtimes.com
Prosecutor plans to refile case against Nye commissioner
A prosecutor who moved to dismiss the case of alleged domestic battery against controversial Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo said Friday he plans to refile the felony charges later for another chance to secure witnesses. Esmeralda County District Attorney Robert Glennen III, serving as a special prosecutor in the criminal...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Nye County officials release recent early voting numbers
Nye County officials released the latest early voting in-person and mail ballots numbers Sunday afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Nye County sheriff sued by police supervisors as election approaches
A federal lawsuit rips the cover off a nasty political battle within the Nye County Sheriff's Office, alleging a pattern of retaliation against supervisors who support Sheriff Sharon Wehrly's election opponent.
Early voters turned out by the thousands ahead of Election Day
Early voters turned out by the hundreds of thousands ahead of Election Day. So far more than 450,000 people took advantage of early voting in Clark and Nye counties.
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
pvtimes.com
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
Comments / 2