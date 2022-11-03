ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What students are saying about voting and the midterm election

A day out from Election Day, Columbia College Chicago students share their thoughts on why they are or are not voting. The Chronicle asked 20 students from different majors and years where they stand on various voting-related issues. — Robert Shunmugam | he/him/his, sophomore, Marketing. Why did you register to vote...
CHICAGO, IL
Making sense of Cook County’s judicial elections

Illinois voters have a lot of decisions to make in Tuesday’s midterm election. Down the ballot from the big ticket races for governor and U.S. Congress, sits a number of judicial candidates. If words like “retention” or “appellate” leave your head spinning, or you are not sure how to...
COOK COUNTY, IL

