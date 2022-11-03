ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

‘Tale of Two Stories’ at Cooperative Gallery

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A mother daughter duo has a joint exhibition for First Friday that calls on the viewers to fill in the blanks.

“Tale of Two Stories” at the Cooperative Gallery features sculptures from local artist Betsy Jo Williams and paintings by her daughter Amy McLaren who teaches art at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Williams takes found objects, like sticks and cans, and attaches clay hands and feet in a whimsical manner.

McLaren’s work tells stories using children and animals often as her subject matter.

Williams says her daughter’s talent has surpassed her abilities.

“She’s a huge amount of help to me because she’s gone further than I’ve gone with some of her things. So, now when I have questions, I go to her versus the other way around. So, we’ve come full circle on that.”

Both artists chose works that allow the viewer to add their own interpretations and ideas to complete the story.

An opening reception will be held tomorrow evening from 5 until 9.

Williams will also give a Third Thursday Artist Talk on November 17th.

BINGHAMTON, NY
