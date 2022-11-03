Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily Update: November 7, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 7, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Dark money in judicial campaigns: A group that monitors elections says Ohio is in the top three states to have the highest spending in state Supreme Court races. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports. RTA to provide...
wyso.org
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor
As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
Comments / 0