Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Archie Battersbee: No evidence of online challenge - coroner
A coroner has said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online challenge when he fatally injured himself. Archie, 12, from Southend, died when his life support was withdrawn following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him. His mother has said...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Spencer Beynon died of neck injury not Taser, inquest hears
An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police had a neck injury that caused his death, an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died near his home in Maes y Bwlch on 14 June 2016. A pathologist said he found no evidence the use of a...
BBC
Christchurch mass killer appeals against conviction and sentence
The white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand is appealing against his conviction. Brenton Tarrant, 32, has filed an appeal against his case and sentence, court officials said. No hearing for the appeal has been set at this stage. Tarrant was jailed to life without...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. He died of a gunshot wound to the head...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Second expert says man's prints 'similar' to fugitive
A second forensic expert has compared the fingerprints of a man in Edinburgh and US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. Anita Vezza told a hearing in Edinburgh the man who claims to be called Arthur Knight had, on three prints, "similar characteristics" unique to Mr Rossi. The hearing at the Sheriff Court...
BBC
Brighton: Two children injured in car chase crash
Two children have been injured, one seriously, when a car crashed into a wall which then fell on them. The car, a black BMW, crashed in Plaistow Close, Brighton, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday, before fleeing. It is thought to have been involved in a chase with another BMW...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
More councils take action over migrant hotels
Two more councils have launched legal action to prevent the Home Office placing asylum seekers in hotels. Authorities in Fenland and North Northamptonshire have filed applications for interim injunctions at the High Court. Other councils, including Ipswich and East Riding of Yorkshire, external, have made similar applications. Leader of Fenland...
BBC
Post Office IT scandal cases could be miscarriages of justice
The convictions of six former sub-postmasters for embezzlement and fraud may be miscarriages of justice, a Scottish review has found. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) considered the cases after a scandal over the Post Office's faulty IT system, Horizon. The High Court will now decide if the convictions...
Comments / 0