Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
cbs4indy.com
Time is ticking to purchase flights for the holidays
If you haven't booked your flight for the holidays yet, don't keep putting it off! From not until Thanksgiving and Christmas, experts tell us the prices are increasing significantly every day. Time is ticking to purchase flights for the holidays. If you haven't booked your flight for the holidays yet,...
Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive
There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
Current Publishing
New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor
Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home Saturday. Inside, they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawlspaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Steven T. Lakes is wanted on several active arrest warrants...
WLKY.com
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Person shot at McDonald's on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a north side McDonald's that left one person injured Monday. The shooting happened shortly after noon near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting. IMPD told 13News that two customers were firing at each other...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel wins Indiana’s Class A high school marching band championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s high school marching band state championship was held Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with Carmel High School taking the top prize in Class A. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals showcased groups of high schools in three classes, with Class A being the largest schools.
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on modified lawn mower, cops say
Police in Roachdale, Indiana, may have wished they had a Pokeball in order to help catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through the small-town streets on Halloween.
Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher
INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
cbs4indy.com
UIndy, local organization teaching financial literacy through ‘Dollars and $ense’ course
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier kids are getting the chance to learn a bit more about finances through the “Dollars and $ense” class from the University of Indianapolis. This is the 20th year the class has been put on by 100 Black Men of Indianapolis and UIndy’s student business leadership academy. Around 30 kids are enrolled in this year’s class, which uses games to help teach the kids about finances and business.
