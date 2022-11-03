Judge approves independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization financial reporting in win for New York AG

Read full article on original website
edoggie
4d ago
Pleading the Fifth -- in a civil trial -- has its consequences. In a civil trial, pleading the fifth is almost just as bad as an admission. I'm pretty sure the Judge considered all the questions that were asked, and which Trump pleaded the fifth too, when reaching this decision.
29
mista big
4d ago
WOW Trump has a babysitter to Monitor his finances to make sure he doesn’t cheat on his taxes imagine that and supposedly he’s the # 1 patriot of America
21
Marlene
4d ago
When you call yourself a Real Estate Tycoon and then over estimate the size of your condo by 20,000 ft, then they do need to help this old man with his finances
11
