Amazon Cancels Fantasy Series Ahead of Second Season Premiere
Amazon released the teaser trailer for Carnival Row Season 2 on Monday, but at the same time announced that the series is coming to an end. The fantasy series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne premiered back in 2019, and its second season has been on hold ever since. Sadly, although it is finally coming out next year, it will be the last installment.
Netflix Pulls One of Its First Original Shows, and Another Is Leaving Soon
Even Netflix original series cannot stay in Netflix's catalog forever, and now two of the earliest shows are being removed. According to a report by What's On Netflix, Hemlock Grove was removed from the service on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Lilyhammer will follow on Monday, Nov. 21. Hemlock Grove and...
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Returns in New Teaser
Rick and Morty will soon be back, along with a surprising amount of screentime for Dr. Wong. On Monday, Adult Swim dropped a new teaser for the rest of Rick and Morty Season 6, which returns from its hiatus on Sunday, Nov. 20. While the sci-fi duo has some typically outrageous adventures planned, they are also blocking out some time for introspection.
'The Watcher' Is Based on a True Story
Netflix's new true crime drama The Watcher is based on a true story, but it takes plenty of creative liberties. The show has reignited national interest in the story of the Broaddus family, who tried to purchase a large, historic home in northern New Jersey only to find themselves threatened by an anonymous letter writer. The true story is described in an article by Reeves Wiedeman for New York Magazine's The Cut in 2018.
'Magnum PI' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, But Not on CBS
NBC finally set a premiere date for Magnum P.I. Season 5. Yes, you read that right. After four seasons on CBS, the Jay Hernandez-starring Magnum P.I. revival is now airing on the peacock network. CBS canceled the series in May, but NBC swooped in and renewed the show for two, 10-episode seasons on June 30.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Obliviously Ruins Judges' Scoring Segment, and Fans Can't Deal
Another new episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on Monday and fans know what that means — host Tyra Banks has come under fire for yet another move. During one point in the episode, when the judges were delivering their scores for Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, Banks committed a faux pas. She walked right in front of the judges, leading viewers to flock to Twitter to discuss the misstep.
'House of the Dragon': Spoiling Rhaenyra Targaryen's Death Using 'Fire & Blood'
The biggest difference between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is that the new prequel is based on a finished work, meaning that fans of the book know how it will end. Since the show is set almost two centuries back in Westerosi history, that includes the death of almost every major character. Read on to hear how Rhaenyra Targaryen, but fair warning: this may include spoilers – assuming the show faithfully adapts the book.
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night
Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
Laney Chantal, Reality TV Star, Dies From Drug Overdose
Laney Chantal, best known for her season 5 appearance on SyFy's Face Off, died this week after a reported "accidental drug overdose." According to Deadline, her family confirmed her the 33-year-old's passing. Chantal died on Monday in Milford, Michigan, according to the outlet. Her family added that she had "struggled...
Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated
Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
'Yellowstone' Star Teases '1883' Role at Season 5 Premiere
One of Yellowstone's top favorites is going to branch out a bit for a role in its spinoff, 1883. According to ET, Cole Hauser revealed during the premiere that he was sporting his new look for a fun reason. "I'm switching it up on ya," Hauser told the outlet at...
Queen Elizabeth TV Show Canceled
Becoming Elizabeth, a costume drama about Queen Elizabeth I, was canceled at Starz. The series starred Alicia von Rittberg in the title role and ran for only one season of eight episodes. It was created by the playwright Anya Reiss. Becoming Elizabeth struggled to gain an audience. The June 12...
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
Rebel Wilson Responds to Reports She's Engaged to Ramona Aruma
Rebel Wilson is denying reports that she and her partner Ramona Agruma are engaged. In a video the Pitch Perfect star shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 5, the 42-year-old actress and Agruma were seen while taking a trip to Disneyland. They posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's iconic castle. She added the text: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!" A previous report from Page Six noted that congrats were in order. Per the report, the two were prepping a wedding after just seven months of dating. The engagement reportedly was made public to friends and family during the Casamigos Halloween party. "They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," an insider told the outlet.
Becky Lynch Portrays Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock,' and Her Impression Is Incredible
Young Rock Season 3 premiered on NBC last week, and WWE fans saw a recognizable face. Becky Lynch appeared as Cyndi Lauper in the episode, and fans were blown away by how much she looked and sounded like the music star. Before the episode aired, Lynch went to Instagram to show her appreciation for the opportunity.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Reba McEntire Just Shared the Sweetest Photo With Boyfriend Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love and wants her 2.2 million Instagram followers to know it. The country music legend recently shared a photo of her alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn and a few furry friends. "Nobody show this to Riddler!!! When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, @strayrescuestl brought in puppies to visit us. We fell in love with them! If you're in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out," she captioned the post. Before making their love official, they had a friendship than spanned decades. They first met in 1991, 30 years before they began dating. Mc Entire was previously married to Charlie Battles and later to music manager Narvel Blackstock. The pair had their first date in 2020, and the rest is history. "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."
