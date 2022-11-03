Read full article on original website
Related
Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once […]
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Ave. The man was taken...
Pennsylvania school has 48 kids and teachers out sick with an unexplained sickness
UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect. Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in […]
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Contractor allegedly stole card, checks
Berwick, Pa. — A contractor hired to refinish cabinets stole the homeowners' credit card and checks, then used them to steal thousands from the couple, police say. Corey A. Hutchinson, 39, was hired to refinish kitchen cabinets at a house on Skyline Drive in June and was paid $350 by check, the couple told Investigator Jarrod Noss, Briar Creek Township Police. In July, their credit card company contacted them about...
DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box
The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday. Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release. “The ballots were segregated, and the Election Bureau notified the office of the...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant
Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
Man allegedly steals $200 worth of items at Boscov’s
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stole items worth over $200 from Boscov’s in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 24 troopers were called for a retail theft occurring at the Boscov’s in Pottsville. Troopers say Edward Mieckowski, 69, tried to hide $225.89 worth of items and leave […]
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
wkok.com
State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County
UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Police: Car struck home in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house. Honesdale's Dick...
Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP Bloomsburg arrived on […]
skooknews.com
Columbia County Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Columbia County man who failed to appear for court. Michael Spindler, 67, is known to have two addresses at PO Box 71, Bloomsburg Pa 17815 and 26 Maplewood Ln. Millville...
Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP […]
PSP says son stabs mother in Kidder Twp.
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her. It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40. According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0