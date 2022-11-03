Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee man found safe; last seen near 56th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located a missing man last seen near 56th and Hadley around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Richard Williams, 28, has been found safe. Police described him as Black, standing 5'4" tall, weighing 140 pounds with a dark complexion and black hair in a short Afro style. He has a full beard and brown eyes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland. Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 22nd and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot near 22nd and Fairmount Monday night, Nov. 7. It happened around 8:15 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police
MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
CBS 58
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired on Marquette campus, 2 vehicles hit: police
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police said two vehicles where hit by gunfire Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened near 15th and State around 6:15 p.m. Police said someone fired shots from a maroon SUV – striking the two vehicles – and fled south. No injuries were reported. Police...
