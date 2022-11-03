ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Raleigh News & Observer

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET for Ravens-Saints - Grab $1000 Monday Night Football Offer

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the NFL’s biggest playmakers will be on display in the Week 9 Monday Night Football game, as Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Big plays make for fun bets, and you can make those wagers a little less riskier by signing up for with BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which produces a risk-free bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Raleigh News & Observer

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Raleigh News & Observer

Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?

CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Complete Observations

Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 Week 9 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: Toure’s Acrobatic Catch Gave Packers Life

DETROIT – With the Green Bay Packers in desperation mode on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, there were limited options for Aaron Rodgers. Romeo Doubs was injured on the first play of the game. Christian Watson was being evaluated for a concussion. With Sammy Watkins again a nonfactor and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Rodgers looked to Samori Toure.
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Week 9 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers New CB William Jackson Misses Second Practice Due to Back Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their newly-acquired cornerback William Jackson III to start Week 10 as he missed practice due to a linger back injury, according to TribLive's Chris Adamski. The Steelers traded for Jackson at the trade deadline, sending a 2025 conditioned sixth-round pick to the Washington...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Midseason Power Rankings: Eagles No. 1, Seahawks Biggest Surprise

Welcome to The MMQB’s midseason power rankings poll! With nine weeks now in the books, it’s time to reassemble a panel of voters to sort out how we see the 2022 season having played out so far. We will also include each team’s standing in our preseason poll, which regrettably remains on the internet, so you can remind us which teams we were most wrong about. Of course there won’t be many surprises in that department. The Seahawks (up 20), Giants (up 17), Vikings (up 14) and Jets (up 13) have exceeded preseason expectations the most. The Rams, Colts and Packers (all down 16), and Raiders (down 14) have dropped the most since the eve of the season.
Raleigh News & Observer

Get to know Panthers’ Week 10 opponent: Cordarrelle Patterson a new problem to solve

The Carolina Panthers (2-7) are reeling following an embarrassing 42-21 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks benched starting quarterback PJ Walker at halftime, was non-committal about the position after the game and then fired two defensive assistants on Monday. To make matters worse, the Panthers...

