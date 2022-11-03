Welcome to The MMQB’s midseason power rankings poll! With nine weeks now in the books, it’s time to reassemble a panel of voters to sort out how we see the 2022 season having played out so far. We will also include each team’s standing in our preseason poll, which regrettably remains on the internet, so you can remind us which teams we were most wrong about. Of course there won’t be many surprises in that department. The Seahawks (up 20), Giants (up 17), Vikings (up 14) and Jets (up 13) have exceeded preseason expectations the most. The Rams, Colts and Packers (all down 16), and Raiders (down 14) have dropped the most since the eve of the season.

41 MINUTES AGO