Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 2 losers from Bengals’ big win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and got the bad taste out of their mouths after the Halloween letdown as the offense exploded even without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s contest.
Cincy Jungle
Kevin Huber is punting his way out of time
The lone offseason roster battle for the Cincinnati Bengals occurred at punter. Kevin Huber, the 14-year veteran, put up a fight good enough to fend off second-year specialist Drue Chrisman during training camp and the preseason. This was discernible because Chrisman wasn’t bad at all when his opportunities arose. In...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers first half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers are set to kick off at Paycor Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers inactives: Tre Flowers out, La’el Collins playing
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for today’s Week 9 game. Here are the inactives for the Bengals. On Friday, Cincinnati already ruled out Chase, Hilton, and Tupou due to injury. La’el Collins and Flowers were questionable, and the former will play while the latter will not. Collins missed two practices this week due to an illness. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Cincy Jungle
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ thrashing of the Panthers
The losses of Ja’Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie to injury were supposed to be detrimental to the offense and defense respectively. But in the Cincinnati Bengals’ second game without Chase and their first game without Awuzie, everything seemed to click. Let’s get into what we learned in their...
Cincy Jungle
Late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football open thread
The Bengals won, and there’s still three games left on deck, so join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ beatdown of Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business. It was more than that though. After being lit up by the Browns, entering the third quarter of that game down 25-0, the Bengals needed to show fans that this team is capable of playing at a high level. Their 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers win did that.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Chris Evans to knee injury
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one fan-favorite backup player for the rest of today’s contest vs. the Carolina Panthers. Running back and kick returner Chris Evans was declared out with a knee injury. It happened early in the game, and probably on the opening kickoff return. Evans has...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor provides several injury updates as Bengals’ bye week begins
The bye week has arrived at a great time for the Cincinnati Bengals. With eight games remaining in the season, the week off should allow a couple of key players to recover from injury. Ja’Marr Chase’s hip remains the biggest question mark for the team, and while head coach Zac...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves
Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it. Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon discuss a historic day
The Cincinnati Bengals offense did basically whatever it wanted Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Putting up 42 points, you’d expect to see big numbers from one of their many talented receivers, but today, the offense ran through Joe Mixon. Mixon racked up 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and...
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson is starting 2022 just like his rookie season
It is not normal to go this long without seeing Evan McPherson drain a field goal. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year placekicker did so was in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints from 52-yards out. At that point in the season, McPherson had missed just two field goals on the year, with one being blocked.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Week 9 Sunday games and Bengals vs. Panthers pregame thread
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only team looking to get back on the winning track in Week 9. Many teams that enjoyed a successful regular season last year aren’t as consistent this one. One of the most note able is the Green Bay Packers, who are sitting at...
Cincy Jungle
Domonique Foxworth made hilarious prediction about PJ Walker outplaying Joe Burrow
Yes, you read that title correctly. The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-4 entering this game, and they were destroyed by the Browns in their last outing. Joe Burrow didn’t play well. That had some people spewing absolutely wild takes, one of which claimed that PJ Walker may outplay Burrow. “I...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Panthers: No one gets left out
When everything goes right, there’s no reason to hold anything or anyone back. The Cincinnati Bengals experienced one of their biggest wins in recent memory, with the final score being much closer than how the game played out. Star players performing like star players will always grab the headlines, but several Bengals made their season debuts after the home team quickly eliminated hope for the Carolina Panthers. Let’s see what the snaps have to say.
