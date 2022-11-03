ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

5 winners and 2 losers from Bengals’ big win over Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and got the bad taste out of their mouths after the Halloween letdown as the offense exploded even without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Kevin Huber is punting his way out of time

The lone offseason roster battle for the Cincinnati Bengals occurred at punter. Kevin Huber, the 14-year veteran, put up a fight good enough to fend off second-year specialist Drue Chrisman during training camp and the preseason. This was discernible because Chrisman wasn’t bad at all when his opportunities arose. In...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Panthers inactives: Tre Flowers out, La’el Collins playing

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for today’s Week 9 game. Here are the inactives for the Bengals. On Friday, Cincinnati already ruled out Chase, Hilton, and Tupou due to injury. La’el Collins and Flowers were questionable, and the former will play while the latter will not. Collins missed two practices this week due to an illness. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

4 things we learned from the Bengals’ thrashing of the Panthers

The losses of Ja’Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie to injury were supposed to be detrimental to the offense and defense respectively. But in the Cincinnati Bengals’ second game without Chase and their first game without Awuzie, everything seemed to click. Let’s get into what we learned in their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ beatdown of Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business. It was more than that though. After being lit up by the Browns, entering the third quarter of that game down 25-0, the Bengals needed to show fans that this team is capable of playing at a high level. Their 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers win did that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals lose Chris Evans to knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one fan-favorite backup player for the rest of today’s contest vs. the Carolina Panthers. Running back and kick returner Chris Evans was declared out with a knee injury. It happened early in the game, and probably on the opening kickoff return. Evans has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves

Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it. Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon discuss a historic day

The Cincinnati Bengals offense did basically whatever it wanted Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Putting up 42 points, you’d expect to see big numbers from one of their many talented receivers, but today, the offense ran through Joe Mixon. Mixon racked up 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Evan McPherson is starting 2022 just like his rookie season

It is not normal to go this long without seeing Evan McPherson drain a field goal. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year placekicker did so was in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints from 52-yards out. At that point in the season, McPherson had missed just two field goals on the year, with one being blocked.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4

The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals snap counts vs. Panthers: No one gets left out

When everything goes right, there’s no reason to hold anything or anyone back. The Cincinnati Bengals experienced one of their biggest wins in recent memory, with the final score being much closer than how the game played out. Star players performing like star players will always grab the headlines, but several Bengals made their season debuts after the home team quickly eliminated hope for the Carolina Panthers. Let’s see what the snaps have to say.
CINCINNATI, OH

