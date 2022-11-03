ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cenlanow.com

Arrest made in Pineville stalking investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.
PINEVILLE, LA
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Investigate Deputy’s Deadly Shooting

The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
TIOGA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center

Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a body found this morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. At approximately 9 a.m., APD received a report of a body observed near the canal. Preliminary investigation showed the victim received multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide. While a family member has been notified, identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending further notification.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
