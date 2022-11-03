Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Arrest made in Pineville stalking investigation
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.
Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas
All four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of 15-year-old Kentravion George are in custody according to police.
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Investigate Deputy’s Deadly Shooting
The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
NOLA.com
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
Two Louisiana inmates accused of first-degree rape
Two Louisiana women have been re-booked for the alleged rape of a fellow inmate.
kalb.com
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Pineville man admits to human trafficking for brownie business
Darnell Fulton admitted he forced children to bake and sell his brownies, and to transporting them to sell them for sex.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
Opelousas Police asking for help to find suspects in fatal shooting
The four people are wanted in connection with the November 2 homicide of a 15-year-old who died from fatal gunshot injuries at about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms
ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms. Reed was indicted...
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Meet the 2022 Opelousas Police Chief candidates
Three people are running for Opelousas Police Chief: Graig “Twin” LeBlanc, Martin L. McLendon and Lawrence “Gum” Richard.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a body found this morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. At approximately 9 a.m., APD received a report of a body observed near the canal. Preliminary investigation showed the victim received multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide. While a family member has been notified, identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending further notification.
Mississippi man dies in motorcycle crash in Louisiana
A Mississippi man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Louisiana Thursday evening. Louisiana State Police Troop E responded the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez. The...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
Comments / 0