TYLER — Tyler police seek your help as they investigate a reported kidnapping. On November 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to an address on W. Mims in Tyler. A 36-year-old woman advised that the estranged father of her child, Servando Vazquez, a 38-year-old from Tennessee, took her children without consent and under threat of violence. She said he took their son, Servando Vasquez-Avila, who is three years old and is his biological child. She said he also took her son, Alvaro Emmanuel Diaz-Avila who is eight years old.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO