Christmas Regale, Dec. 3
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern holidays and experience a real old-fashioned Christmas at Fort Nisqually!. Everyone can join in greeting the yule log with toasts, Christmas carols, coffee roasting and ornament making. Guests will have a chance to saw off a piece of the log to take home for their own holiday fire. Father Christmas will be available for photos all day!
Celebrate Veterans in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. The city of Lakewood will host a Veteran’s Day ceremony as part of the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and join in this recognition that will feature Clover Park High School’s JROTC presenting the colors and the Lakes High School Choir singing the Armed Forces Medley and other songs.
Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House
Submitted by Ellie Wilson. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!. This project serves two...
The Lakewood City Council Nov. 7 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 7 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Teen Advisory Board sign up is open
City of Puyallup announcement. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) advocates, pilots, advises, and plans events for teens. Volunteer time is available for participating teens. TAB meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the library board room. Sign up now.
The University Place City Council Nov. 7 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 7 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Pierce County completes salmon habitat restoration in Clear Creek
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County, with funds from the Commencement Bay Trustee Council, completed a capital improvement project to expand salmon habitat and reduce flooding risk in the Clear Creek watershed. The Clear Creek Habitat Restoration project, located off state Route 167/River Road East near 29th Avenue East, completed in late October after nearly four months of construction.
CPSD Promising Future: Priscilla Mejia
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Priscilla Mejia. Priscilla loves attending Dower and wakes up every day excited for school. “I love science, math, reading, PE, art and library class,” she said. “But if I had to pick, I’d say I love science and math the most. Science experiments are so much fun and in math I’m already on my threes for multiplication.”
MFAN Feeds Hundreds of South Sound Military Families
TACOMA – The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) continued its commitment to military and veteran families facing food insecurity by hosting a food distribution near Joint Base Lewis-McChord today. The drive-thru event held at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington welcomed over 600 active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran...
Pierce County Library System Board to hold first public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its first public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in...
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
Native American Heritage Month
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Native American Heritage Month formally recognizes the history, heritage, and culture of Indigenous people throughout the Americas, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Fort Nisqually was established in 1833 by the Hudson’s Bay Company at Nisqually Delta on the traditional lands of the Nisqually people. The Fort...
