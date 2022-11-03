Read full article on original website
Two penalties from Vikings loss are not sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two flags from Vikings loss aren’t sitting well with Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday’s game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera’s mind during a Monday morning session with reporters.
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season’s trip to the NFC title game. They have endured the lows of a season-ending ankle injury...
Monday’s Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option for SS Tim Anderson. NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino. COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Hensley Meulens hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer third base/infield coach. NEW YORK METS — Named Brenden Mallette...
Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
NFL injured reserve rule change forcing teams to be choosy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden is used to the business of pro football as a second-generation NFL player. Molden didn’t worry that the injured groin putting him on injured reserve Sept. 9 would cost him a full season even after an offseason NFL rule change limiting teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season.
Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory — out of contention
Bryce Young was 9 years old the last time Alabama played a regular-season game without national championship implications. That was five national titles ago. Now, thanks to two ever-so-slender defeats — by a total of four points — Young and the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) are almost certainly back in that scenario for the first time since that 2010 team went 10-3.
Week 10 NFL power rankings: Which team cracks Top 5 after major trade deadline move?
Bradley Chubb and T.J. Hockenson switched teams in what could be Super Bowl-winning moves for their new teams.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?
No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend. Heading into the stretch of...
Neville gets contract extension with Beckham’s Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Neville was given a contract extension Monday as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
