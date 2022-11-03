Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland bridge reopen after crash
The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were partially closed as first responders responded to an incident
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
Weeki Wachee Man Stabs Man And Himself In Altercation Over A Woman
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Weeki Wachee man has been arrested after stabbing a man multiple times and accidentally stabbing himself in the process. According to deputies, on Friday at 10:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Fine Street in Weeki
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?
TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
Chief: Tampa's new Fire Station 25 is doing what it was designed to do
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s working. That’s the word from Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp, reporting on the department’s new rescue-unit Fire Station 25. The firehouse – with no fire trucks – just paramedic units – is designed to ease the burden on surrounding stations and improve response time.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
fox13news.com
Tampa Fire Rescue responds to response times
Tampa Fire Rescue is making response times a priority with the goal of improving how quickly they reach the scene of an emergency. Fire Station 25, which serves the North Tampa and Sulphur Springs areas, has been overrun with emergency calls, putting a lot of strain on the first responders in that area.
