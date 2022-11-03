ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?

TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 injured after shooting in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The agency says officers were in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Reportedly, officers saw a vehicle leaving...
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Fire Rescue responds to response times

Tampa Fire Rescue is making response times a priority with the goal of improving how quickly they reach the scene of an emergency. Fire Station 25, which serves the North Tampa and Sulphur Springs areas, has been overrun with emergency calls, putting a lot of strain on the first responders in that area.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

