James Justin injury mars Leicester City’s easy win against Newport
Jamie Vardy scored twice and James Justin once but the defender went off injured late on in Leicester’s 3-0 win against Newport
Without 'Kvara,' Napoli gets 10th straight Serie A win
Napoli is still finding ways to win without its most exciting player
Leicester 3-0 Newport, Bournemouth 4-1 Everton and more: Carabao Cup clockwatch – live reaction
Clockwatch: Everton made 11 changes and were spanked 4-1 by Bournemouth, while Leicester eased past Newport. Scott Murray was watching.
